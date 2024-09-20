Weekly Traffic Update: September 20, 2024

Crescent Rd. and northbound Naismith Dr. to close for Lindley Hall Maintenance Project

Beginning Saturday, September 21, contractors with The University of Kansas will fully close Crescent Rd. west of the Chi Omega Fountain roundabout and also close northbound Naismith Dr. at Crescent Rd. for work associated with the Lindley Hall Maintenance project.

The City anticipates this work to end the same day, Saturday, September 21, pending weather or other delays.

Pedestrian improvements project work to begin September 23

Beginning Monday, September 23, City contractors will begin work on various pedestrian improvement projects across the City, including:

W 9th St. from Murrow Ct. to Madeline Ln.

Wisconsin St. from 5th St. to 4th St.

Arkansas St. from 8th St. to 7th St.

E 10th St. from Rhode Island St. to Connecticut St.

W 11th St. from Tennessee St. to Kentucky St.

W 12th St. from Tennessee St. to Kentucky St.

E 19th St. from New Hampshire St. to Rhode Island St.

Harper St. from E 25th Terr. to E 23rd St.

Traffic control will be in place as the contractors progress to each location. The City anticipates this work to end November 15, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic control change for N 2nd/N 3rd St. resurfacing project

Beginning the week of September 23, City contractors will alter the traffic control on N 3rd St. near Pine’s Garden Market, 1330 N 3rd St. Currently, construction has included the closure of the outside lanes of N 3rd St. from the railroad overpass to the North City limits. After this traffic control change, traffic flow will be shifted over into the other remaining lanes to allow crews to complete stormwater work in the area.

The City anticipates this project to end November 8, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org