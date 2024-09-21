What They Are Saying: Strong Support for Matt Marzano’s Nomination to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A broad group of stakeholders has voiced strong support for Matthew Marzano’s nomination to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). President Joe Biden nominated Marzano in July and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing to consider his nomination last week.

What They Are Saying About Marzano’s Nomination:

American Nuclear Society (ANS)

“Matthew Marzano is an experienced nuclear engineer and licensed Senior Reactor Operator with more than a decade of experience in nuclear safety and public service. His experience operating and building nuclear power plants, training U.S. Navy personnel as nuclear plant operators on submarines and aircraft carriers, and advising on policy matters relating to clean air, climate, and energy make him an excellent candidate for the NRC … He is clearly qualified to assume the role of Commissioner at the NRC.

“ANS believes that among qualifications for a majority of Commissioners is a strong background in the science and application of nuclear technology, particularly nuclear safety and electrical power generation … Therefore, we urge the Committee to favorably report Mr. Marzano’s nomination to the full Senate, and we encourage the U.S. Senate to move swiftly on his nomination.”

Generation Atomic

“The recently passed Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act, which Marzano worked to write and pass, emphasizes the need for the NRC to conduct licensing and regulation in a manner that does not unnecessarily limit the civilian use of nuclear energy or its benefits to society. We believe that Mr. Marzano's appointment would be instrumental in implementing these crucial reforms, while also upholding the rigorous safety standards that are foundational to the NRC's mission.

“Mr. Marzano brings a distinguished background to this role, combining technical expertise as a nuclear engineer and licensed Senior Reactor Operator with valuable policy experience. His career spans from serving as a reactor operations instructor for the U.S. Navy to his recent role as a Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow. This blend of hands-on technical knowledge and policy acumen positions Mr. Marzano to effectively contribute to the NRC's efforts to modernize its regulatory framework, streamline licensing processes, and balance safety considerations with the need for rapid deployment of clean energy technologies … The energy and environmental challenges we face as a nation are urgent, and having qualified, experienced leaders like Mr. Marzano at the NRC is critical to our success.”

Good Energy Collective

“With over a decade of experience in the nuclear sector as a senior reactor operator and nuclear engineer, Mr. Marzano’s technical expertise is exemplary. Mr. Marzano also brings legislative affairs experience and was instrumental in the passage of the ADVANCE Act, a clear demonstration of his readiness to advocate for progressive nuclear policy.

“His ability to bridge technical and policy perspectives would be invaluable as the Commission oversees the next generation of nuclear technology … Confirming Mr. Marzano would not only fill a crucial vacancy in the Commission but also bring on board a dedicated professional whose strong credentials and unwavering commitment to nuclear safety will greatly benefit the Commission and the broader nuclear community. We urge the Committee to approve Mr. Marzano’s nomination.”

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

“With his policy and operational experience, Matthew is highly familiar with the issues confronting the industry, including funding for next-generation nuclear technology, licensing renewal for nuclear reactors, and a focus on the human side of this highly regulated sector that is so fundamental to the carbon-free energy goals the Biden-Harris administration is pursuing … Before moving into relevant policy work as a staff member of this Committee, Matthew Marzano was senior reactor operator at an IBEW-represented Braidwood nuclear-generating station in Braceville, Illinois. A highly distinguished and respected position within commercial nuclear power, the senior reactor operator holds the crucial responsibility of watch stander who maintains the safe operation of the reactor.

“Matthew’s diverse experience will spur innovation and offer experience from inside a nuclear control room as the NRC works to support wide-scale nuclear deployment across the United States at a pivotal and transformative moment.”

Nuclear Innovation Alliance

“Nuclear energy can and should play a major role in ensuring we meet energy and climate goals, but success is predicated on the NRC’s capability and capacity to effectively and efficiently review and license new nuclear reactors. The NRC Commission functions most effectively as a collegial body with a full complement of five Commissioners … Mr. Marzano is highly qualified for this position. His professional training and experience as a nuclear engineer and senior reactor operator will enable him to make unique and valuable contributions to the Commission, leveraging his technical understanding and focus on operational safety. The insights he brings from working as a staffer on the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, especially on the ADVANCE Act, will help ensure that the NRC effectively implements recent legislative directives, while maintaining the rigorous oversight needed to preserve public confidence in the Commission’s role as a trusted safety regulator.”

Third Way

“As a member of EPW staff, Mr. Marzano has been a committed partner in modernizing US nuclear energy policy so our nation can develop and deploy new nuclear power plants and compete against China. His experience in the Senate, as an operator of nuclear power plants, and as a reactor operations instructor for the US Navy make him well qualified for this position, and someone who has a track record of collaboration to make progress on American civilian nuclear power ... Restoring a full five-person Commission of well-qualified leaders with a broad range of policy, technical, and institutional backgrounds will help position the NRC to achieve our nation’s clean energy goals rapidly, safely, and securely."

