Toby K. Davis Returns to the Canadian Literary Scene at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival

"The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" La Partie Éternelle du Toujours - La Première Aventure de Keely Tucker" "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure(Chinese Edition)" "La Parte Eternamente Eterna-La primera aventura de Keely Tucker"

Davis' children's fantasy book promises to captivate young readers at Toronto’s premier literary event.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following her successful appearance at the Ottawa Book Fair in 2023, Toby K. Davis is making a highly anticipated return to the Canadian literary stage this September. Davis will be showcasing her book, " The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure ” at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival.This two-day festival, held on September 28 and 29, 2024, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, is a celebration of literacy and Canadian writing. It features a dynamic marketplace with over 100 exhibitors, including publishers, arts organizations, and retailers. Davis’ children’s fantasy book is set to be a highlight of the event. Additionally, the Chinese, French, and Spanish editions of "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" will also be showcased at The Maple Staple booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, providing festival-goers with an opportunity to explore her latest work."The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" now also available in audiobook format, follows the journey of Keely Rosalie Tucker, a 10-year-old girl navigating the challenges of bullying and loss. Comforted by the magical stories of her late grandmother, Keely finds herself on a real adventure after inheriting a talking horse named Mariah. Together, they travel to a hidden valley where Keely must summon her courage and imagination to face mythical creatures and save a friend.Davis’ enchanting story encourages young readers to embrace their inner strength and creativity, making it a must-read for children and families alike.Toby K. Davis, a seasoned educator and storyteller, has led a life rich in cultural experiences. Born in Tennessee and raised in Washington State, Davis spent over a decade teaching students in various countries. Her roles included founding successful businesses and serving in the U.S. Embassy, where she became known for her problem-solving skills and ability to adapt to new environments.Davis’ previous visit to the Ottawa Book Fair in 2023 was met with enthusiasm, and her return to Canada’s literary scene is eagerly awaited. Now residing in Arlington, Virginia, with her husband Rob, Davis continues to draw inspiration from her global travels and experiences.For more information about Toby K. Davis and her literary escapades, visit her official website at https://tobykdavisbooks.com/ About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

