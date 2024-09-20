Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,475 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Roundup: September 13-19, 2024

Posted by Binoy Dharia and Justin Wagstaff, White & Case LLP, on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Posted by Anne Tucker (Georgia State University), Dana Brakman Reiser (Brooklyn Law School), and Yusen Xia (Georgia State University), on Monday, September 16, 2024

Posted by Tara K. Giunta (Paul Hastings LLP) and Lex Suvanto (Edelman Smithfield), on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Posted by Loyti Cheng, Michael Comstock and David A. Zilberberg, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Posted by Mike Delikat and Ernan Kiselica, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Posted by Yann Decressin (University of Chicago), Steven N. Kaplan (University of Chicago), and Morten Sorensen (Dartmouth University), on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Roundup: September 13-19, 2024

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more