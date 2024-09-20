HISTORICAL RELEASE “THE BATHS OF CARACALLA” TO BE IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT UPCOMING LITERARY FESTIVALS

"The Baths of Caracalla"

Author Robert N. Eckert comes back with a compelling sequel at Frankfurt and Toronto literary gatherings

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plunging deep into the turbulent and complex world of ancient Rome, Robert N. Eckert presents his newest piece, “ The Baths of Caracalla ,” the much-awaited follow-up to “Year of Five Emperors.” This captivating story will be at the front and center during The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Septimius Severus, the dominant ruler of the Roman Empire, focused his ambitions on expanding his dominion beyond the empire's borders. However, even in the confines of his own home, he encountered a relentless challenge that could not be overcome through mere conquest: the volatile temperament of his son, who was famously called Caracalla.Caracalla rejected his original name, Antoninus, in hopes of forging his own path and leaving a unique legacy. He saw himself as "Alexander," a name he thought suited someone destined to be a conqueror on par with the legendary Alexander the Great. Caracalla's grand aspirations were overshadowed by his constant battle with inner demons, which manifested as intense rage and uncontrollable fits of anger.Caracalla, as portrayed by author Robert N. Eckert, captivates readers with his haunting and humanizing presence. The character study unfolds against the backdrop of a time known for its opulence and danger, adding depth to the narrative. The grandeur of Rome's imperial palaces, the vastness of its frontiers, and the treachery within the corridors of power are vividly captured in the novel.Rich in historical richness and psychological nuance, “The Baths of Caracalla” presents a vivid and realistic image of ancient Rome. Robert N. Eckert's research is meticulous and his narrative is gripping, bringing to life the complexities of power and the enduring human struggles. History enthusiasts, lovers of epic tales, and those captivated by the drama of the Roman Empire will find this novel to be a must-read.Immerse in this spellbinding prose, set to grace The Maple Staple ’s exhibit, in partnership with Bookside Press , during the much-awaited The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival. The booth will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Moreover, this book will be featured at the prominent 76th Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Visit The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. All editions are available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers worldwide.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.