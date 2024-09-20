James Ten Eyck’s Footprints Introduces A Collection of Poetic Reflection at Major Fall Book Festivals

Footprints

Experience a Lifetime of Poetry at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Ten Eyck’s collection, Footprints , will be prominently featured at two major literary events this fall: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Footprints is a moving anthology of poetry that spans decades of reflection and experience. This collection includes newly written and revised poems as well as previously lost work rediscovered after fifty years. The poems capture a rich tapestry of personal and historical moments, from fond memories of the author's beloved Veronica and their experiences in Ireland to reflections on significant events like the Sandy Hook school massacre and the Pittsburgh synagogue rampage.The collection showcases Ten Eyck’s mastery of traditional verse forms and rhyme schemes, offering readers both timeless elegies and contemporary commentaries. The poems in Footprints address a range of themes, including the state of American democracy, historical reflections, and global freedom struggles. Notable works such as "Newtown Plus Five" and "An Elegy for One and Many" illustrate Ten Eyck’s ability to merge personal loss with broader societal issues.Attendees of The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, to experience Footprints firsthand. The festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will be held at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024.Following the Toronto event, Footprints will also be showcased at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024. Visitors can explore the collection at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt.James Ten Eyck’s Footprints is not just a collection of poems but a testament to a lifetime of poetic exploration and social commentary. This work invites readers to reflect on personal and collective histories, bridging past and present through the power of verse..Footprints is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

