Productive Dentist Academy Celebrates 20 Years with Record-Breaking Success at Anniversary Conference

PDA’s 20th Anniversary Event Delivers Unparalleled Strategies to Elevate Dental Practices Around the World

The ripple effect of better patient communication and reduced stress results in both personal and professional wealth.” — PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, marked its 20th anniversary with the most successful event in its history. Held September 12-14, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas, the PDA 20th Anniversary Conference drew record attendance and delivered transformative insights to dentists and dental teams from across the globe.With more than 330 attendees, including 83 doctors, representing 63 practices from 27 U.S. states and two countries, this milestone event shattered previous attendance records. Collectively, these practices have served more than 136,000 patients, produced more than $154.7 million, and collected $128 million over the past year, averaging $1,006 per patient.The furthest traveling participant journeyed an impressive 7,530 miles from New Zealand, underscoring the global impact of PDA’s comprehensive approach to dental practice optimization.The PDA 20th Anniversary Conference offered attendees powerful strategies to boost production, elevate patient care, and reduce practice stress. Over two-and-a-half days, participants explored practical tools to:Schedule for productivity, not timeAdvocate for patients through comprehensive diagnosesAlign teams with a unified vision of successGenerate a measurable ROI on marketing investmentsSeamlessly integrate new technology and services into their practicesHighlighting the event, Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back and Entrepreneur Emmitt Smith took the stage as the keynote speaker, sharing his experiences in leadership, perseverance, and the support we all require in order to achieve greatness. Smith’s presentation inspired all attendees to aim higher in their personal and professional pursuits.Also, in a groundbreaking first for the dental profession, PDA hosted the Dental Media Roundtable, which featured Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz from Dental Economics, Anne Duffy from Dental Entrepreneur and Dental Entrepreneur Woman, Stanley Goff from Dental Products Report, Dr. Thomas Giacobbi from Dentaltown, and Kevin Henry from DrBicuspid.com. Moderated by PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson, this historic panel discussed the future of the profession in an unprecedented, collaborative forum. This was the first time such a diverse group of media leaders came together to share their insights on the positive evolution of dentistry, offering invaluable perspectives to attendees.PDA also launched its Clinical Calibration Institute at the event, with more than 20 participants attending the inaugural track. This groundbreaking initiative helps dental teams align clinically, ensuring consistency in treatment planning and patient care, further enhancing practice productivity and outcomes.“For two decades, Productive Dentist Academy has empowered dentists with the tools and strategies to not only thrive in their practice, but to live a more fulfilling life,” said PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, S.s.D. “The overwhelming success of this event reaffirms our mission to provide dental practices with the skills and confidence to take control of their future and unlock their full potential.”Attendees connected with industry experts, thought leaders, and peers who have successfully implemented PDA’s methodologies into their practices, gaining practical insights that are already making a profound impact.“The ripple effect of better patient communication and reduced stress results in both personal and professional wealth,” said PDA Co-founder Dr. Bruce B. Baird. “Our event consistently inspires teams to transform their practices and ultimately their lives.”As the dental profession continues to evolve, PDA remains a steadfast partner for independent dentists, equipping them with proven tools to navigate change confidently. Dentists and their teams can next experience PDA’s transformative event March 13-15, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas.For more information about Productive Dentist Academy and upcoming events, visit https://productivedentist.com About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit https://productivedentist.com

