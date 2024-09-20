'How Could It Be?' by Xiomara Rodriguez Unravels Mystery and Family Secrets at Two of World’s Biggest Book Events

How Could It Be?

A Gripping Twin Thriller Featured at Toronto's Word On The Street and the Frankfurt Book Fair

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated mystery crime novel How Could It Be? by Xiomara Rodriguez will be showcased at two prestigious literary events this fall: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.Join Xiomara at The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, held at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, on September 28-29, 2024. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where How Could It Be? will be prominently featured. This festival provides a unique opportunity to explore this gripping novel and engage with the author.The excitement continues at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt. The Frankfurt Book Fair is renowned for its global reach and influence in the publishing industry, making it the perfect venue to present Rodriguez’s compelling narrative to an international audience.How Could It Be? dives into the suspenseful world of Lieutenant Jane Sparks, whose day takes a dramatic turn when a senior FBI agent is shot in the precinct’s parking lot. The revelation that the injured Senior Agent Fran Morris is Sparks’s identical twin only adds to the intrigue. As the two sisters, separated at birth, join forces to uncover the truth behind the shooting, they unravel a web of lies, deception, and secrets that could alter their lives forever. This fast-paced novel combines thrilling mystery with a poignant exploration of family bonds and newfound relationships.Xiomara Rodriguez, a master of the crime genre, brings her sharp storytelling skills and deep understanding of human emotions to this novel. Her work has been praised for its intricate plots and engaging characters, and How Could It Be? is no exception. Rodriguez’s ability to weave suspense with emotional depth promises an unforgettable reading experience.Don’t miss the chance to explore How Could It Be? The book is also available on Amazon and other online retailers. Dive into a world of suspense and thrill.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

