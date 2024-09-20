LLI Advisory Group to Host Webinar on DSO Affiliations for Dental Practices

Dental Practice Advisory Specialists Dental Practice Webinar NJ's Dental Practice Advisory Specialists

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLI Advisory Group, a leading healthcare advisory firm, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar, “Unpacking DSO Affiliations,” which they are holding on September 24th at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The live webinar will feature industry experts and provide valuable insights into the current state of dental practice consolidation by private equity-backed DSOs.

Over the past five years, the dental industry has seen a significant increase in consolidation through private equity-backed DSO affiliations. With market conditions constantly changing and interest rates rising, it’s essential for dental practices to understand their options and, if desired, chart a course toward a successful DSO transaction. This webinar will provide dentists with the necessary insight to maximize their outcomes from a DSO affiliation.

The webinar will cover various topics, including the impact of market conditions on the DSO marketplace and the best way to position a dental practice for a successful DSO transaction. Attendees will gain an understanding of EBITA multiples, practice valuations, and deal structures from a DSO perspective. In addition, case studies will be reviewed, along with a discussion of the five most common mistakes sellers make in a DSO transaction. This informative webinar will also feature a live Q&A session with an opportunity for attendees to ask the speakers questions directly.

Featured webinar speakers are Brannon Moncrief, Principal and CEO of McLerran & Associates, and Jerry Iacovano, Principal of LLI Advisory Group. With over 20 years of dental industry experience as a banker and sell-side advisor, Brannon Moncrief has been integral to the sale of 1,000 dental practices nationwide. McLerran & Associates is a premier sell-side advisor for large practice owners seeking DSO affiliations or private equity partnerships. Their proven process provides dentists with the necessary information and leverage to make informed decisions, find the right Private Equity partner or DSO for their practice, and maximize outcomes.

Jerry Iacovano, who heads LLI Advisory Group's healthcare division, is licensed in New York and New Jersey and brings over 30 years of experience in accounting, financial planning, taxation, and estate planning for healthcare practitioners. As a member of various professional organizations and a frequent lecturer on topics like year-end tax planning, start-ups, practice management, and practice transitions, Jerry is well-equipped to provide valuable insights on DSO affiliations.

LLI Advisory Group is a leading dental CPA firm that offers expert accounting and tax services, dental practice transition consultancy services, and dental practice advisory services to help all types of dental practices thrive financially so that dentists can focus on providing quality patient care. With decades of experience in the dental industry, LLI's team of certified public accountants understands the unique needs of all types of dental practices, including general dentists, pediatric dentists, orthodontists, and oral surgeons. Their expert dental accountants provide tailored solutions and proactive recommendations to support their success. Their dedication to proactive and expert advice, combined with their extensive network of dental industry professionals, makes LLI Advisory Group a trusted choice for top-notch dental CPAs. To learn more about LLI Advisory Group and register for the webinar, visit their website at https://llicpa.com/unpacking-dso-affiliations/.

