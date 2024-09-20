Reflective Memoir of a Lifelong Educator to Shine at Major Literary Events

Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education

James Kleiner’s “Landing On My Feet” to be featured at Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fairs.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A memoir that offers an insightful look into the author’s 33-year career in public education, “ Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education ” by James Kleiner, will be prominently featured at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024.Kleiner’s memoir recounts his extensive career teaching instrumental music in Connecticut public schools. The book not only reflects on the difficulties he faced but also the countless joyful interactions with students and colleagues that made his career fulfilling. Through heartfelt anecdotes and personal reflections, Kleiner pays tribute to the mentors who shaped his journey and provides valuable advice for prospective educators. The memoir illustrates how teaching and learning are reciprocal processes, where both students and teachers grow together.As a retired public school music teacher and active musician, James Kleiner brings a wealth of experience to his writing. Currently teaching private clarinet and saxophone lessons at Loomis Chaffee prep school and performing around Connecticut, Kleiner’s career spans over four decades. His dedication to education and music is evident throughout the memoir, which aims to inspire the next generation of educators.“Landing On My Feet” will be showcased at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, a premier celebration of Canadian and Indigenous storytelling. Visitors can find the book at The Maple Staple booth in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe at Queen’s Park Crescent East from September 28-29, 2024. This free annual festival is renowned for its vibrant marketplace, diverse programming, and commitment to promoting literacy and storytelling.From October 16-20, 2024, Kleiner’s book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest and most prestigious book fair. Hosted at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, The Maple Staple bookstore, in partnership with Bookside Press , will be located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. The Frankfurt Book Fair attracts publishing professionals, media representatives, and literature enthusiasts from around the globe, offering a major platform for sharing ideas and celebrating the written word.Visitors are welcome to stop by during the events, and for anyone interested in purchasing “Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education” by James Kleiner, it’s available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other popular book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

