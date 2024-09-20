Submit Release
Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s Van de Vorst Family Award Recognizes Saskatchewan Police Officers

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will host a special event in Saskatoon and Regina to honour Saskatchewan police officers from around the province who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to stop impaired driving, keep roads safe and protect communities.

This year marks the 6th anniversary of the MADD Canada Van de Vorst Family Award, which honours Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their young children, Kamryn and Miguire, who were tragically killed by an impaired driver in 2016.

Event Details:

Saskatoon  
Date & Time: September 23, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST
Location: Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre - 2002 Airport Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6M4
Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
  Bonny Stevenson, MADD Saskatoon
  Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon
  David Buckingham, MLA – Saskatoon Westview
  Joe Hargrave, former MLA – Saskatoon Westview
  Chief Cam McBride, Saskatoon Police Service
  Chief Ron Chomyn, Corman Park Police Service
   


Regina  
Date & Time: September 24, 2024 at 10 A.M. CST
Location: The Atlas Hotel - 4177 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 3R6
Guests: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
  Tracy Kirychuk, MADD Regina
  Linda and Lou Van de Vorst, MADD Saskatoon
  Michelle Wilson, MADD Kipling
  Sgt. Shannon Gordan, Regina Police Services
  Insp. Shawn Fenwick, Regina Police Services
   

Media are invited to attend both Awards events. Interviews with special guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Officers who charged between 8 and 16 impaired drivers in the last calendar year will be awarded the Silver Challenge Coin and a certificate of recognition. Those who have charged 17 or more impaired drivers will receive the Gold Coin Award and a certificate of recognition. The Platinum Award will be awarded to officers who have removed 40 or more impaired drivers from the roads.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Tracy Crawford, MADD Canada Western Region Manager, 1-877-676-6233 or tcrawford@madd.ca
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.


