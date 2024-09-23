X-TERRA ELITE FROM MINELAB NATIONWIDE PROMOTION TO ELEVATE METAL DETECTING

X-TERRA ELITE Metal Detector Promotion Offers Exceptional Value for Both New and Experienced Metal Detection Enthusiasts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minelab, the world leader in metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance, is excited to announce a special promotion for its popular X-TERRA ELITE metal detectors.For a limited time, customers can explore the advanced features of the X-TERRA ELITE and receive a free pinpointer on registration. This offer is exclusively available through authorized Minelab resellers.The X-TERRA ELITE series is where affordability meets innovation. As a bonus to treasure enthusiasts, historians and tech-seekers around the globe, Minelab takes it one step further with the X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack.Designed for both professionals and hobbyists, the X-TERRA ELITE stands out with its combination of advanced technology and user-friendly design, offering versatility and accuracy in a range of conditions.“We’re excited to offer this promotion to make it easier for more people to experience the thrill of metal detecting. Whether just starting out or having been in the game for years, this deal gives everyone a chance to explore new discoveries. The series offers state-of-the-art technologies making it a riveting development in the world of detection. We have addressed every detail and feature to make the hunt incredibly accurate and exciting. The X-TERRA ELITE does the work on land and water with unique developments that make it easier than ever to tune in and sync up the search between man and machine,” said Inaki Gabirondo, Vice President & General Manager of Minelab Americas.NEVER COMPROMISE WITH THE X-TERRA ELITEThe Minelab X-TERRA ELITE series is powered by Multi-IQ — a breakthrough in treasure detection combining cutting-edge technology and affordability. Designed for the strategic hunter in search of a fully-waterproof, feature-rich machine with proven multi-frequency technology, the X-TERRA ELITE offers an impressive set of features, including:• Minelab Multi-IQ— With Minelab’s revolutionary Multi-IQtechnology there is the combined power of multiple detectors in one. Nothing goes undiscovered and no terrain is off limits.• All-Terrain Detecting — Choose between 2 x Park, 2 x Field, and 2 x Beach pre-programmed Search Modes. Whether swinging in the fields or swimming in the shallows, X-TERRA ELITE finds treasures others miss.• Fully Waterproof — With IP-68 waterproof capability to 16 ft (5 m), take X-TERRA ELITE anywhere and own the ground beneath.• Extreme Precision — The Multi-IQengine delivers Stable IDs for even the deepest targets. Recover even the faintest echoes of treasure with 25 levels of sensitivity — when there is a target, switch to Pinpoint to zero-in further.• Rich Audio — With multiple tone audio, the sound of treasure is clear. X-TERRA ELITE’s all-tone audio means the user will not only ‘hear’ if a target is trash or treasure, but also be able to gauge its size and depth simply by listening.• Iron Control — When it’s time to take command of the hunt and sort treasure from junk, X-TERRA ELITE offers versatile 3-level Iron Bias and nuanced 25-level Iron Volume settings.• Choice of Coils — An array of waterproof coils is available with V12X™ 12"x9" Elliptical Double-D included as standard on ELITE. V8X™ 8"x5" Elliptical Double-D and V10X™ 10"x7" Elliptical Double-D coils available as an accessory. X-TERRA ELITE is also compatible with all EQUINOXseries coils.• Lighting and Vibration — The daylight may have ended, but that doesn’t mean the hunt has to — with Control Pod Flashlight, Red Backlight Display, Backlit Keypad, and Handgrip Vibration, there is capacity to power on long after the sun has gone.• Loud and Clear Audio — Enjoy the crystal-clear audio with In-Built Speaker (Included), or Wired Headphones, Low Latency Wireless Headphones and Waterproof Headphones (Accessories).• Built to Last — Committed to leading the pack for performance and support, X-TERRA ELITE is backed by Minelab’s global network and 3-year warranty.Take the adventure one step further with the X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack. This impeccable new offering helps detectorists achieve the same extraordinary results as theX-TERRA ELITE model, PLUS, it comes with a second coil (V8X™ 8"x5" Elliptical Double-D) and lightning-fast ML-85 low latency wireless headphones.To take advantage of this limited-time offer, purchase an X-TERRA ELITE from an authorized Minelab reseller, register the product online , and receive a FREE pinpointer to enhance the metal detecting experience.The X-TERRA ELITE (MAP $479) and X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack (MAP $599) are available online and at retailers nationwide.For more information, visit minelab.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram , and Twitter.ABOUT MINELAB:Minelab is an Australian, multi-award-winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland; Dubai, UAE; Monterrey, Mexico; Itajai, Brazil; and Chicago, U.S.A., the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of handheld metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company (ASX: “CDA”).To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Minelab and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

