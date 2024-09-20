William J Edgar’s New Book, “Chutzpah Heroes,” Promoted by Atticus Publishing

Timeless Biblical Stories That Inspire Courage and Faith

Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of William J Edgar's latest book, Chutzpah Heroes. This inspiring collection brings to life thirteen powerful stories from the Bible, showcasing individuals who, through their cleverness, courage, and faith in God, seized unexpected opportunities and triumphed.In Chutzpah Heroes, Edgar recounts tales of remarkable figures from the Bible—both young and old, men and women—who acted boldly when faced with sudden chances. The stories are crafted to be engaging for both children and adults, making them ideal for reading alone or sharing aloud. Edgar's goal is to empower young readers to embrace their own moments of opportunity with confidence and faith in God."I first shared these stories with my grandchildren during a stay at our cabin in the Catskill Mountains," Edgar explained. "Their fascination with the characters' bravery and their desire to emulate heroes like David and Jael inspired me to write this book. I wanted to create something that could be enjoyed by more children and families, fostering a sense of courage and faith."William J Edgar brings a wealth of experience to his writing. With a Ph.D. in History from the University of Pennsylvania, Edgar has spent over thirty years as a high school teacher and thirty-one years as a pastor. His diverse background includes serving as the interim president of Geneva College, living in Cyprus andGreece, and experiencing life in the Bronx, suburban Philadelphia, and a dairy farm in upstate New York. He is also the author of Seven Big Questions and History of the Reformed Presbyterian Church (two volumes).Chutzpah Heroes is more than just a collection of stories; it is a testament to the power of faith and the impact of seizing the moment. The book's primary message is clear: God blesses those who bravely take advantage of the opportunities He provides.For more information about Chutzpah Heroes and to purchase the book, please visit williamedgar.org About William J EdgarWilliam J Edgar holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Pennsylvania and has dedicated over thirty years to teaching high school and thirty-one years to pastoral ministry. He has served as interim president of Geneva College and has lived in diverse locations including Cyprus, Greece, and the United States. Edgar is married with five children and nineteen grandchildren and has authored several notable works on history and faith.

William J. Edgar on Spotlight Network TV interview with Logan Crawford!

