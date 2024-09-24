Ensure Compliance and Consistency with GARDCO’s New Certified Gel Timers

Gardco Certified Standard (GT) Model Gel Timer Gardco Certified Heated (GT-H) Hot Pot Model Gel Timer Gardco Gel Timer Accessories Gardco logo

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner (Gardco) USA, a global leader in manufacturing and distribution of physical testing and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries, is excited to introduce its brand-new line of Certified GARDCO Precision Gel Timers.The GARDCO Gel Timers come in standard or heated models with or without certification. Certified models are thoroughly tested and calibrated to meet industry standards, and each comes with a factory certificate verifying the gel timer's reliable performance for research, development, and production.These gel timers are CE-certified and designed to enhance the accuracy and consistency of gelation tests across a wide range of materials, including resinous plastics, epoxy resins, adhesives, drying oils, FRP, two-component elastomers, and paints. Built for user-friendly operation, they deliver unmatched precision for both room-temperature and elevated-temperature testing.James Fusco, Product Manager at Paul N. Gardner Company, remarked: “The new certified Gel Timers offer tremendous value to global markets by ensuring that the gel timer has been tested and calibrated to meet industry standards leading to more accurate and consistent gel time measurements.”Gel Timer Models: The Gardner GT – Certified Standard Model Gel Timer is a simple device designed to determine gelation time for samples at ambient temperature. It delivers accurate and repeatable measurements of gel time applications for samples that are measured at ambient temperature. The Gardner GT-H –Certified Heated Model Gel Timer delivers accurate and repeatable measurement of gelation time, it can be used for ambient temperature applications along with the added feature of a precision heating element that enables the user to accurately control temperature of a sample, the GT-H has a heating range from 125°F to 425°F (51°C to 218°C).Key Features:• CE Compliance: Adheres to European safety and environmental standards.• Universal Power Supply: Ensures compatibility worldwide.• Affordable Pricing: Exceptional value for advanced testing equipment.• Accessories Included: Comes with 10 wire stirrers and 10 cups for added convenience.Key Benefits of Certification:• Enhanced Accuracy and Precision: Certification ensures that the gel timer has been tested and calibrated to meet industry standards and leads to more accurate and consistent gel time measurements, which is critical for quality control in paint, coatings, and resin formulations.• Compliance with Industry Standards: Certified gel timers comply with regulatory and industry specifications, making it easier for companies to meet quality requirements and avoid potential issues in audits or inspections.• Traceability and Reliability: Certification provides documented proof that the gel timer’s performance is traceable to national or international measurement standards, ensuring its reliability for use in research, development, and production environments.• Reduced Risk of Errors: By using certified equipment, companies can minimize the risk of measurement errors, which can lead to product inconsistencies, wasted materials, and delays in production.• Improved Customer Confidence: Certification signals a commitment to quality, boosting customer confidence that the equipment and resulting product testing are performed with precision and according to industry best practices.Designed, engineered, and manufactured by GARDCO, these gel timers feature an upgraded interface with a digital readout and broad temperature control, ensuring exceptional reliability and ease of use. Built for rigorous daily operation, they meet global requirements without the need for complex setups or additional tools.With advanced technology, durable construction, and simple operation, GARDCO’s new Gel Timers offer quick, reliable, and precise gelation testing at an affordable price.For more information on Paul Gardner see www.gardco.com About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with the industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019, the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

