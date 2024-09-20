Los Angeles Philharmonic Unveils Exciting 2025 Season Featuring Masterworks, Premieres, and Provocative Partnerships

The Los Angeles Philharmonic

The LA Philharmonic reveals its 2025 season, featuring iconic masterworks, world premieres, and daring collaborations that promise unforgettable performances

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2025 program of performances includes classics, commissions, cross-genre collaborations, and more, cementing its place as one of the world’s most forward-thinking orchestras.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new season − led by Music Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and one of the world’s foremost ensembles and cultural institutions, LA’s greenest − is officially here. And it’s not your parents’ orchestra. As part of LA Phil’s innovations, the not-so-stuffy orchestra will venture into contemporary classical music, a broad, wide-ranging genre that goes far beyond the Colin Towns-meets-Wilhelm Furtwängler fashion of countries like Germany or England.

Season Highlights and Special Guests

The season will be inaugurated with a colossal performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, an epic depiction of the extremes of human emotion, with a full choir and star soloists. Other works include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 (Pathétique), and Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring.

Alongside beloved classics, the LA Phil will premiere works by today’s leading composers, such as the latest in a series of commissions from the prize-winning American Caroline Shaw. The orchestra will perform works in current musical idioms, too, collaborating with the jazz legend Wynton Marsalis on a concert that blends classical and jazz forms.

Special guests for the season include the virtuoso pianist Yuja Wang, performing the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No 3; the adventurous violinist Hilary Hahn; and the conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, the LA Phil’s former music director, making a homecoming to lead a concert of contemporary works.

Innovative Collaborations and Community Initiatives

Ever true to its mission to spread music for the betterment of the entire city of Los Angeles, the LA Phil will also continue its successful partnerships with other artists of many different disciplines, such as multimedia artists, dancers and spoken-word poets. Among the season’s highlights is an event featuring live orchestral music with projected backdrops and choreographed dancers that, according to the LA Phil, will ‘blur the lines between classical-music performance and immersive theatre’.

Education and community engagement remain a priority for the orchestra, with expanded free programs for youth and families across the city, as well as school partnerships, free concerts, and the YOLA (short for ‘Youth Orchestra Los Angeles’) program, which combines free after-school music education with performance opportunities for more than 1,000 low-income students in six neighborhoods around LA. The LA Phil will also offer free open rehearsals and pre-concert talks that help to illuminate the music and the musicians who perform it.

Looking Forward to an Inspiring Season

Courtesy the LA Phil, 2025 season A visionary season for the LA Phil – a blend of classical masterworks, world premieres, and groundbreaking collaborations. 2025 season – Courtesy the LA PhilThis season brings together the perfection of the musical past and the imperfect efforts of a dynamic, developing present, as exciting, challenging, and diverse as the music itself. It understands that classical music can and should connect with the human experience of the 21st century. It reveals an orchestra moving forward, not looking back. It is, simply put, the work of an ambitious and dynamic organization exploring what a 21st-century orchestra can be.

‘We celebrate the legacy of the classical music traditions,’ Dudamel said, ‘and also embrace the unique spirit of Los Angeles as a place of creativity and diversity that is a perfect representation of the world today. It is a season about bringing music to the people, forging new connections, embracing new creative possibilities, and sharing that with the audiences of the past and the future.

Tickets and Information:

Tickets for the 2025 season are now available. Visit the official website for more details on the full season lineup and to purchase tickets.

