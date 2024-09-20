Tracy Emerick’s Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ to Take The Stage at Two Major Book Events

Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ

Join Tracy Emerick to Explore His Latest Work at The Word On The Street Toronto and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark event celebrating Canadian literacy and writing, will take place at Queen’s Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024. This year, the festival proudly features Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ by author Tracy Emerick, highlighting the unique parallels between the legendary football coach and the revered spiritual leader.Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where they can explore Tracy Emerick's engaging and inspiring work. Consummate Coaches offers valuable insights that resonate with both football fans and readers of Christian nonfiction, making it a must-read for anyone interested in coaching—whether on the field or in life.Tracy Emerick, a retired individual with a rich professional background, brings a wealth of experience to his writing. He has authored two marketing books, operated a direct marketing agency for twenty years, and spent a decade in marketing and business development consulting. Alongside these endeavors, he has served as a state representative, church moderator, and chair of his town's planning board, all while teaching at several universities at the graduate level.With a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in business administration, Emerick’s diverse background enriches his writing, providing readers with profound insights that transcend the world of sports. He has been married for fifty-three years and is a proud father and grandfather, emphasizing the importance of family in his life.In addition to the Toronto festival, Consummate Coaches will also be featured at the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Messe Frankfurt. This international event promises to broaden the book's reach, allowing a global audience to discover Emerick's unique perspective on coaching and leadership. Complimentary copies of the book will be given out to visitors at the booth.Join Tracy Emerick at these exciting events to explore Consummate Coaches, dive into the principles of leadership, and engage in enlightening discussions about how coaching insights can be applied to all areas of life. The book is also available on Amazon and other online retailers for those who want to delve into its inspiring content.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

