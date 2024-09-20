Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, September 20 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 20, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2024—On Monday, Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will preview Tuesday’s Council discussion with Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jacob R. Day. He will also highlight the Hillandale Gateway project, a mixed-income, mixed-use, intergenerational community located at New Hampshire Ave. and the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring. The project, which broke ground this week, is the largest residential investment in East County in 50 years and Maryland’s first-ever, zero-net energy multifamily residential building.

Additionally, Friedson will discuss the Attainable Housing Strategies Listening Sessions he is hosting with Montgomery Planning and the upcoming sessions in Germantown and Bethesda. The goal of the Planning Board’s Attainable Housing Strategies recommendations is to increase options for property owners to build more housing types in Montgomery County to help address the housing crisis.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on September 23 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

