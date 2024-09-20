Tracy Emerick’s “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” to Be Featured at Two Prominent Literary Events

Extreme Entrepreneurs Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

Thought-provoking analysis of iconic figures to be showcased at Toronto and Frankfurt Book Fairs.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businessman-turned-author Tracy Emerick’s book, “ Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ ”, will be featured at two major literary events this fall: The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024. The book offers a unique comparison of two transformative figures, Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, analyzing their profound impacts as ‘extreme entrepreneurs’.“Extreme Entrepreneurs” examines how both Jobs and Christ influenced humanity by projecting their soul-driven visions. Steve Jobs, through technology, provided what he called a ‘bicycle for the mind’, revolutionizing how the masses interact with complex innovations. Jesus Christ, on the other hand, transformed human existence by replacing fear with love and tapping into the divine potential within every individual.As an accomplished author with deep experience in marketing, business development, and academia, Tracy Emerick draws on his rich background to offer insightful perspectives. His past roles include operating a direct marketing agency, serving as a state representative, and holding various leadership positions within his community. Emerick’s academic credentials include a BA in Philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in Business Administration.“Extreme Entrepreneurs” will be showcased at The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024, a beloved annual celebration of Canadian storytelling, imagination, and diversity. Visitors can find the book at The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth in Zone B near Stage B: Across the Universe. The festival will take place at Queen’s Park Crescent East on September 28-29, 2024, offering a vibrant marketplace of books, magazines, and diverse programming for readers of all ages.From October 16-20, 2024, “Extreme Entrepreneurs” will also be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest and most prestigious book fair, within the Maple Staple bookstore’s booth located at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Free copies of the book will also be distributed to booth visitors.Readers are welcome to visit during the events, and for those interested in adding this insightful read to their collection, the book can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other popular book retailers.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

