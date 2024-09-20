Agents World Closes Seed Round to Revolutionize Autonomous Worlds with AI Agents

london, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agents World, an innovative Web3 AI firm, today announced the successful completion of its seed funding round, supported by leading venture capital firms including Dispersion Capital, Maelstrom Capital, Node Capital, CatcherVC, Primal Capital, and Velocity Capital.



This funding will accelerate the development of Agents World Studio, the company’s cutting-edge platform that enables developers to seamlessly build, deploy, and monetize AI agents on-chain. These intelligent agents are designed to function autonomously within a wide range of digital environments, such as Web3 gaming, DeFi, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), expanding the boundaries of what’s achievable in decentralized ecosystems.

Agents World aims to be the leading platform for developers and businesses seeking to harness the power of AI agents in a decentralized world. For more information, visit agentsworld.xyz.

