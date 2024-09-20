Margaret Liu Collins' God is Good Delivers a Powerful Message of Faith at Book Festivals in Toronto and Frankfurt

God is Good

Margaret Liu Collins' transformative story of faith offers hope and inspiration to a global audience

TORONTO, CANADA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Liu Collins’ inspiring book, God is Good: Revised Second Edition , is set to be featured at two of the most significant literary events of the year: The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair. These events will bring God is Good to a global audience, offering readers insight into the transformative power of faith in their daily lives.The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, a hallmark celebration of Canadian literacy and writing, will be held at Queen’s Park Circle on September 28-29, 2024. The festival is a well-known platform for authors, publishers, and readers to come together and explore the richness of Canadian storytelling. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple Booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across The Universe, where God is Good: Revised Second Edition will be displayed alongside other literary treasures. This festival is an annual highlight for Canadian readers and promises a vibrant environment filled with diverse literary discussions and new book discoveries.Additionally, God is Good: Revised Second Edition will make a prominent appearance at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt from October 16-20, 2024. from October 16-20, 2024. As the world’s largest book fair, Frankfurt serves as a meeting point for publishers, authors, and literary professionals from across the globe. Visitors can explore Margaret Liu Collins’ inspirational work at Hall 5.1, Stand #C35. This international stage provides an unparalleled opportunity for God is Good to reach a wider audience, allowing readers to connect with the profound messages of faith and resilience that define Collins’ journey.God is Good shares the story of how faith can radically transform lives. At the heart of the book is the truth that while the world often portrays God as distant or wrathful, He is, in fact, a loving and caring Father who desires safety, joy, health, and abundance for all His children. Through Collins' personal testimony, readers are reminded of the power of trusting in God’s plan and the blessings that flow from living in alignment with His will. Her own life story is a testament to God’s goodness, as she overcame cultural challenges, personal hardships, and an abusive marriage by seeking and following God's voice. Through her faith, Collins welcomed a life of spiritual, financial, and emotional abundance, all of which she attributes to the grace of God.Margaret Liu Collins is a woman of remarkable resilience and faith. Born in Chongqing, China during a time of war and cultural bias, she rose above these obstacles to create a fulfilling life grounded in faith. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Collins later became the founder and CEO of Liu Realty, Inc., as well as Liu International Management LLC. Her career in real estate was accompanied by significant philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of fellowships and scholarships in honor of her father at her alma mater. Her passion for serving others extends beyond business, as she has served on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations and has been named one of the "150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" by the San Francisco Business Times.Collins’ work in God is Good reflects her desire to share the Good News with others. She believes that her life of success and joy is not the result of her own talents, but rather a gift from God. Through her book, she invites readers to experience the same divine abundance that has transformed her own life.With her book’s presence at both The Word On The Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival and The Frankfurt Book Fair, Margaret Liu Collins is poised to inspire a wide range of readers. Whether attendees explore her book in Toronto or Frankfurt, God is Good: Revised Second Edition promises to offer a message of hope and faith, reminding all who encounter it that God’s love and goodness are always available to those who seek it. The book is also available for purchase online through Amazon and other leading bookstores, ensuring its powerful message reaches readers worldwide. To learn more about Margaret Liu Collins and her work, visit her website at: VictoryGlory.com.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. 