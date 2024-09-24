Changes Healing Center Offers Accredited Drug Rehab Avondale Services That Accept AHCCCS

Changes Healing Center offers accredited dual diagnosis and addiction treatment Changes Healing Center offers Joint Commission accredited Avondale addiction treatment services. For proven PHP and IOP programs convenient to Avondale, choose Changes Healing Center. All calls to their facility are confidential, if you or a loved one are struggling, please reach out for support today.

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changes Healing Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Arizona, announces the expansion of its Joint Commission-accredited programs to better serve the Avondale community. With a focus on accessible, comprehensive care, Changes is committed to helping locals overcome addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders."Our goal is to provide effective, evidence-based treatment close to home," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "By offering alcohol and drug rehab programs convenient for our Avondale clients, we're making it easier for individuals to get the help they need without traveling far from their support systems."Comprehensive Care for Addiction and Dual DiagnosisChanges Healing Center's programs are designed to address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. This integrated approach ensures that patients receive holistic care tailored to their unique needs."We understand that addiction often goes hand-in-hand with other mental health challenges," the spokesperson explained. "Our dual diagnosis treatment provides the comprehensive support necessary for lasting recovery."Accessible Treatment Through AHCCCS InsuranceTo make treatment more accessible, Changes Healing Center proudly accepts many forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System) insurance. This commitment ensures that quality care is within reach for communities across Arizona."We believe that financial constraints should never be a barrier to receiving life-saving treatment," the spokesperson stated. "By accepting AHCCCS insurance, we're opening doors for those who might otherwise struggle to access care."Culturally Sensitive Native American Addiction TreatmentChanges Healing Center offers accredited Native American rehab programs , recognizing the unique cultural needs of Indigenous communities."Our Native American-focused programs incorporate traditional healing practices alongside evidence-based treatments," the spokesperson said. "This culturally sensitive approach helps ensure that Native American patients feel understood and respected throughout their recovery journey."Rehab as an Alternative to Jail for DUI OffensesFor individuals facing DUI charges in Arizona, Changes Healing Center offers an alternative to incarceration for drunk driving charges through its specialized rehab programs."We work closely with the legal system to provide treatment options for those facing DUI charges," the spokesperson explained. "This approach not only addresses the root cause of the offense but also gives individuals a chance to transform their lives positively."Addressing Involuntary Treatment OptionsChanges Healing Center also provides resources for families grappling with the question, "Can you force someone into rehab in Arizona?" While the center emphasizes voluntary treatment, they offer guidance on legal options for involuntary treatment in severe cases "We understand the desperation families feel when a loved one refuses help," the spokesperson said. "While we always prefer voluntary engagement, we're here to educate families on all available options, including court-ordered treatment in certain circumstances."With its expansion in Avondale, Changes Healing Center continues its mission to provide accessible, high-quality addiction treatment to all Arizonans. By offering Joint Commission-accredited programs, accepting AHCCCS insurance, and addressing diverse community needs, Changes is poised to make a significant impact on the fight against addiction in the region.For more information about Changes Healing Center and its drug rehab programs in Avondale, please visit their website or call directly for immediate support.

