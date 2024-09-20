New Partnership with Merit Announced to Help Increase and Support High School Quality Pre-Apprenticeship (QPA) Programs
Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA) is announcing a new partnership with Merit, focused on better serving high school Quality Pre-Apprenticeships (QPA) and expanding those programs to better support the future workforce.
The partnership with Merit introduces a digitized process for tracking progress during a QPA program, as well as a statewide dashboard, and also provides an optional platform for students to digitally track their earned credentials and other achievements.
QPA is a set of strategies designed to prepare individuals to explore, enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship Program, and many high schools are engaged in this work-based learning model that greatly benefits students.
- High schools already participating in QPA can request recognition from IOA using the new platform by registering at the following page: https://gomerits.jotform.com/242036485189968
- Following registration, schools will be emailed a link to a pre-formatted spreadsheet for submitting student data, as well as a set of instructions for securely sending the data to Merit.
- Interested high schools not yet participating in a QPA program can contact Abby Tibbetts, Iowa Workforce Development Work-Based Learning Program Designer, for assistance with starting or expanding a QPA Program: Abigail.Tibbetts@iwd.iowa.gov. More information about QPA programs can also be found at https://workforce.iowa.gov/qpa
For questions about Merit’s verified digital credentials platform, please contact: help@merits.com.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.