Micah Raskin, Manager of Rock Group The Raskins, Announces Release of Limited Edition Vinyl

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin, President of Miral Records and manager of the rock group The Raskins, which consists of identical twin brothers Logan and Roger Raskin, has announced the band’s release of a collector limited edition colored vinyl.The album will be available in a high-quality, 180-gram collector’s edition set featuring ten of The Raskins' latest hits. People who love vinyl records, also known as vinyl collectors, will be drawn to the tactile and immersive experience of the medium.Some say that the audio quality of vinyl records is superior to digital files, which must be compressed for size. Vinyl records are tangible and connect fans to the music they love.Collectors will enjoy listening to vinyl and see vinyl as a worthwhile investment that doesn’t lose value when resold. Some people even consider vinyl collecting a rite of passage and a statement against the ephemeral nature of digital downloads. Music fans only need to pay for vinyl records once rather than paying for a monthly service.The vinyl will soon be available on all online record store platforms, at vinyl shops, and, of course, on The Raskins' official website, www.TheRaskins.com The Raskins are gearing up for a worldwide promotional tour with live concerts, radio and TV appearances, and plenty of fan interaction, providing all the rock-n-roll fun Raskins fans expect. This vinyl and all other Raskins exclusive merchandise will be made available at all live shows, and full meet-and-greets will be provided. Fans are free to have their photos taken with the band and get their vinyl personally signed by the band members themselves. Roger and Logan Raskin will be looking forward to seeing each and every fan out on tour so they can all rock together.Micah Raskin serves as Manager of The Raskins, President of Miral Records, and President of List Service Direct and Eres Software. He is also an investor, philanthropist, singer, and the rock-n-roll frontman for the bands No Drama and Back Seat Betty.For all the latest updates, head to The Raskins official website at www.TheRaskins.com

