Orchid Maids Cleaning Service Joins Forces With Cleaning for a Reason

Orchid Maids joins the Cleaning for a Reason initiative, offering free house cleaning services to cancer patients in Norwich and the region.

NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchid Maids, a reputable Norwich-based cleaning provider is excited to announce its collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering free house cleaning to cancer patients. This partnership is part of the company’s commitment to give back to the Norwich community by easing the burden on those undergoing cancer treatment.Cleaning for a Reason strives to provide a clean environment for cancer patients, helping them focus on their health and recovery. Since its inception, Cleaning for a Reason has helped thousands of patients across the country by providing free cleaning services through its network of participating partners, including cleaning companies like Orchid Maids.Shellena Pitterson, CEO of Orchid Maids, shared her thoughts on this heartfelt collaboration: "Our family has been touched by cancer, and I’ve seen firsthand how difficult it can be for those going through treatment," Ms. Pitterson continued: “This collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason is deeply personal for me. I wanted to give back in a way that supports people where they need it most – at home, where they can focus on healing without worrying about everyday tasks like cleaning."About: Established in 2019, Orchid Maids Cleaning Service has quickly become a cornerstone of cleanliness and care in the Norwich area, extending services to Windham, Griswold, Salem, Montville, Canterbury, Franklin, Waterford, and nearby communities. Their services include house cleaning, deep cleaning, and move-in/out cleaning, all delivered with a promise of 100% customer satisfaction.For more information, please visit: www.orchidmaids.com

