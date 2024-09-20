California Stamp Company Celebrates National Rubber Stamp Day and 132 Years of Business

National Rubber Stamp Day is a lighthearted nod to something we take seriously. We're proud to have facilitated military and business operations from San Diego for 132 years.” — Neal Writght, Owner California Stamp Company

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Stamp Company, one of San Diego's oldest established businesses, is excited to commemorate National Rubber Stamp Day on September 26th. This celebration coincides with the company's impressive 132-year legacy, not only in the rubber stamp industry but also as a long-standing fixture in the San Diego business community.Founded in 1892, California Stamp Company has grown alongside San Diego's business community for over a century. As the premier supplier of custom rubber stamps, the company has witnessed and adapted to significant changes in the industry and embraced evolving technology. It has consistently adapted to meet the changing needs of its customers while never losing sight of its roots in craftsmanship and service."National Rubber Stamp Day is a lighthearted nod to something we take seriously," said Neal Wright, owner of California Stamp Company. "It's not just about celebrating the invention of rubber stamps, but also recognizing how this simple tool has facilitated business and military operations for generations. We're proud to have been part of that history for 132 years. We are especially proud to have served the vast San Diego military community.” Specifically, California Stamp Company provided rubber stamps and pads to thousands of Navy sailors during WWII. These simple kits were used to stamp their names on uniforms. Stamps were simple and effective to keep their personal items identified.To mark the occasion, California Stamp Company is offering special promotions on its wide range of products, including:Custom rubber stampsSelf-inking stampsPre-inked stampsProfessional sealsCorporate kitsNotary stampsCalifornia Stamp Company invites businesses and individuals to explore their offerings online at calstamp.com . With their expertise and long-standing reputation, customers can trust California Stamp Company for all their stamping needs.As National Rubber Stamp Day approaches, California Stamp Company reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality stamps and exceptional service, continuing the tradition that has made them a trusted name in San Diego since 1892.For more information about California Stamp Company and their National Rubber Stamp Day promotions, please visit calstamp.com or call 1-800-373-5614.

