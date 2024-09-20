MEC Isaac Sileku on Heritage weekend

With schools closing today and the Heritage Day long weekend, roads across the Western Cape will become busy with holiday goers and families taking advantage of this time.

As the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, I would like to encourage all road users to look out for each other and to be responsible on our roads. Remember to buckle up, make sure that your car is road worthy and obey the speed limits.

Our traffic officers will be out in full force over this period to do all that they can to keep the roads safe with increased patrolling, monitoring traffic, and maintaining a visible presence.

Law enforcement and traffic officials will conduct road safety interventions, and anyone found not adhering to the rules of the road will be held responsible.

Remember you share the road with cyclists and pedestrians, so please remain vigilant and be patient.

I wish the people of the Western Cape and all visitors from other regions and provinces a memorable Heritage Weekend.

Media enqueries:

Hugo Geldenhuys

Spokesperson for Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 082 659 1058

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213