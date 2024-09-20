Hanover Bank Hosts Celebration to Thank Community

MINEOLA, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HNVR), the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, announced they hosted a cocktail party at their Hauppauge Business Banking center on Thursday, September 19, 2024 to thank the many people and businesses who have contributed to their success and welcomed them to Suffolk County.



Hanover Bank recognizes that success is never accomplished alone. Since its expansion into Suffolk County, Hanover has received an enormous amount of support from its clients, the community, the businesses, and the leaders of this region. The scores of people and businesses that rolled out the red carpet for Hanover are all a part of the fabric and foundation that makes Suffolk County one of New York’s most vibrant business hubs. With a philosophy that success comes through helping others succeed, Hanover wishes to recognize all this support by showing its appreciation and celebrating so many friends and associates.

Michael Puorro stated, “Being a part of the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge was the perfect choice for us when we decided to expand into Suffolk County. We have experienced such a tremendous amount of goodwill and enthusiasm that hosting this celebration is our way of thanking and honoring the many people who help us grow and succeed every day. This entire evening is dedicated to showing our appreciation and gratitude for the overwhelming warmth and welcome we have received.”

The Hanover Bank building was developed and built as a state-of-the-art office facility and is located at 410 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY. The developer and owner of this property, Craig Padover, President of Aresco 410 LLC, worked closely with Kelly Murphy, Executive Director and CEO, Suffolk County Industrial Development Association (IDA) to take this vacant lot and transform it into a Class-A office building.

“Much like the theme behind this celebration, the development of this beautiful, thoughtful building is the true definition of collaboration and partnership,” said Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency CEO/Executive Director Kelly Murphy. “This newest addition serves as the official gateway into the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge and represents endless opportunity for those who walk through its doors. Long Islanders pride themselves on their quality of life and Hanover Bank’s building mirrored that sentiment with their employee-focused design and amenities. We congratulate Hanover Bank for anchoring this property now and into the future as we wish them continued success in the years to come,” stated Ms. Murphy.

“In a project spearheaded and implemented by the Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, our building was one of the first in the Innovation Park at Hauppauge to fully understand and take advantage of the Town of Smithtown overlay zone change along with the Suffolk County sewer expansion allowing the building to rise over sixty feet. Further, we are thrilled that Hanover Bank is a part of 410 Motor Parkway’s success,” stated Craig Padover.

Hanover Bank is so proud to contribute to the local and regional economy by employing approximately sixty-five people that operate from this business center. Logistically, this location allows us to further service the Long Island community with commercial, municipal, and consumer retail banking products. By contributing to the local economy, and by working and transacting business with many of Long Island’s most successful organizations and municipalities, our Hauppauge Business Banking Center allows us to leverage our existing relationships across business lines to deliver unparalleled service to this region.

“There is much to celebrate and so many individuals to thank. We felt it was only fitting to recognize “the village” of people who have supported our growth, and last night was our way of showing our gratitude and letting them know how important they all are to us,” concluded Michael Puorro.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a commercial community bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products, and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York and Freehold, New Jersey.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at https://hanoverbank.com.

