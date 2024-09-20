INDV Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Reminds Indivior Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

MONSEY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP reminds Indivior (“INDV”) investors of the upcoming deadline of October 1, 2024, to submit a lead plaintiff application in the class action that the firm filed to recover losses suffered by INDV investors after Indivior surprised investors by reducing its net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE in 2024, and announcing that it was immediately ceasing all sales and marketing of PERSERIS.



The class action filed by the firm is captioned Herbst Capital Management v. Indivior PLC, et al., Case No. 24-cv-00554 (E.D. Va.), and alleges, among other things, that Indivior management (i) overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than management had led investors and analysts to believe; and (ii) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company’s anticipated revenue and other financial metrics.

Indivior investors have until October 1, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

