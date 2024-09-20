Brag House Champions Education and Esports by Expanding Opportunities with the 'Lone Star Collegiate Clash: Esports and Scholars Expo 2024'

Date: September 21, 2024

Location: Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, Texas



NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House, a premier platform for casual college gamers, announces the Lone Star Collegiate Clash: Esports and Scholars Expo 2024. This pivotal event, set for September 21, 2024, in partnership with the Fort Worth Sports Commission, will take place at the bustling Fort Worth Convention Center. The event is designed to encourage Texas colleges to foster more robust esports and gaming programs, aligning with the increasing interest and participation in esports across the state.

This one-day expo will not only highlight competitive college gaming but also focus on recruitment and career opportunities within the esports industry. All current students, alumni from Texas colleges, and high school students exploring future college opportunities are invited to attend with their families.

Lavell Juan, CEO of Brag House, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Partnering with the Fort Worth Sports Commission has opened doors to integrate Texas's rich college culture with the dynamic world of gaming and esports. We are setting the stage for a monumental shift in college gaming, aiming to inspire institutions to offer more dedicated esports programs."

Jason Sands, Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, shared his excitement about the initiative: "This event is not just about competition; it's about education and opportunity. We're thrilled to work alongside Brag House to offer this unique platform where students can engage directly with the burgeoning esports industry."

The Lone Star Collegiate Clash is expected to attract significant attention, leveraging Brag House's innovative platform to connect students and institutions with the fast-growing esports sector.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit Brag House's event page .

About Brag House: Brag House offers a leading esports platform tailored for the casual college gamer, enhancing the excitement of college sports rivalries through gaming. Brag House facilitates a safe, online community driven by positive social interactions, setting the stage for fun, camaraderie, and competition.

About the Fort Worth Sports Commission: The Fort Worth Sports Commission advances Fort Worth as a premier sports destination. A division of Visit Fort Worth, it attracts significant youth, collegiate, and professional events to the city, fostering economic impact and enhancing community engagement.

