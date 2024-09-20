Electric Blanket Market Update 2024: Projected to Exhibit USD 1.1 Billion Revenue by 2032, Claims AMR

Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global electric blanket market in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric blankets are often marketed for their potential health benefits. The controlled heat they provide can help alleviate muscle tension, joint pain, and promote better sleep by creating a warm and soothing environment. Some electric blankets even feature therapeutic elements such as heat therapy or massage functions. Moreover, electric blankets are known for their ability to provide controlled heat, which can help relax muscles and alleviate tension.The warmth generated by the blanket can also soothe joint pain and stiffness, providing comfort to individuals dealing with conditions like arthritis or muscle soreness. The heat produced by electric blankets can promote better blood circulation throughout the body. Enhanced blood flow can aid in the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and joints, helping to reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process.According to the report, the global electric blanket market was valued at $496.2 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10634 Over the years, there has been an increasing demand for electric blankets, especially during the winter season due to their ability to provide warmth and comfort to the user. This increase in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global electric blanket market in the forecast timeframe. However, the safety concerns associated with electric blankets due to electric wires or heating elements may hamper the electric blanket market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the technological advancements in electric blanket products are expected to offer growth opportunities for the expansion of the electric blanket market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (300 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/48238120fc8d900e402ddb59d4bdc2a3 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐲 2032The medium sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 8.6% by 2032. Medium heat electric blankets provide a comfortable level of warmth that is suitable for a wide range of users. Hence, medium heat electric blankets are one of the most sold and demanded electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝The offline sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels provide accessibility to a large customer base, including those who prefer to take a good look at the product before buying it. As a result, there is a growing preference for offline distribution channels which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐲 2032The household sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. An increase in awareness about energy conservation and cost-saving measures has led to growth in demand for electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10634 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Newell Brands Inc.DreamlandSilentnightJarden CorporationSlumberdownLakelandBeurerMylekMorphy Richards Ltd.Homefront𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-travel-market 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-game-market-A85196

