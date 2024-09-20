Luxury Streetwear Brand Ryoko Rain® is an Official Collaboration Partner for Athlos NYC Track Event

Olympian Alaysha Johnson will debut the company’s signature-designed shorts, shirt, and jacket before the premier all-women’s track event, featuring the fastest women in the world and awarding the largest prize purse ever for a women’s only track event

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryoko Rain , the luxury sportswear brand synonymous with butterfly designs and distinct patterned mesh shorts, has partnered with Athlos NYC to launch an exclusive apparel collaboration collection for the upcoming all-women’s track meet taking place at Icahn Stadium in New York on September 26, 2024 at 7pm ET. The collaboration features a custom line of high-quality mesh shorts, a shirt, and a jacket designed by Founder and Creative Director Garrett James. Debuting the apparel line is Olympian track star and Athlos NYC competitor Alaysha Johnson.



The collaboration between ATHLOS and Ryoko Rain celebrates the synergy of athletic performance and personal expression with Ryoko Rain’s deep-rooted cultural and design narrative and Athlos’ commitment to providing a platform for women athletes to shine on and off the track. The collection features three items: high-quality mesh shorts in Athlos NYC brand colors, a timestamp, a soundwave design, and Ryoko Rain’s logo mark with a butterfly; a limited edition Ryoko Rain cutoff shirt featuring Alaysha Johnson in full sprint surrounded by butterflies; and, lastly, a black work jacket—a Ryoko Rain signature item. Fans can purchase the limited edition shorts onsite at Athlos NYC , while the shirt and jacket will be available for a limited time on Ryoko Rain’s website.

“This collaboration is a testament to how style and athleticism intersect, with gear designed for movement and a visual story inspired by the female athletes and Ryoko Rain’s origins,” said Kayla Green, CMO of ATHLOS. “We look forward to showcasing the speed, music and design of Athlos NYC with like-minded brands, like Ryoko Rain, to provide new opportunities for the women’s running community.”

Alaysha Johnson and Ryoko Rain: A Perfect Match

Johnson, an Olympic hurdler known for her incredible discipline and dedication, is the face of the new Ryoko Rain and ATHLOS apparel line. Her drive and passion align with James’ vision of luxury street and athleticwear. In the 100-meter hurdles, Johnson earned a spot in the Paris Olympic Games after running a personal-best time in shoes borrowed from a fellow hurdler and in a uniform she designed herself at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

“I’m excited to team up with Ryoko Rain for this special line,” said Johnson. “The designs are not only stylish but also carry a deeper meaning. It feels empowering to wear something that reflects a sense of purpose, community, and the pursuit of excellence—values I live by in my sport.”

Metamorphosis: The Ryoko Rain Story

Ryoko Rain was founded by Garrett James in 2021, whose vision is shaped by the legacy of his Japanese heritage and the family values passed down from previous generations. This cultural influence is central to Ryoko Rain’s aesthetic and purpose, as each garment is designed to tell a story of transformation, resilience, and community. The brand’s signature butterfly symbol—representing growth, change, and new beginnings—embodies the essence of James’ family legacy, particularly inspired by the experiences of his two eldest daughters, River Ryoko and Alba Rain.

James explains, “Ryoko Rain is about more than just clothes; it’s about expressing our roots and honoring the journey. Partnering with ATHLOS, we’re blending fashion, sports and music to represent something much deeper—our shared experiences, ambitions, where we all come from and where we are going.”

View the Athlos x Ryoko Rain collection HERE

Ryoko Rain Electronic Press Kit HERE

About Ryoko Rain:

Ryoko Rain, founded by Garrett James, is a luxury street and athleticwear brand rooted in Japanese heritage and values of family, tradition, and community. Established in 2021, Ryoko Rain’s signature butterfly symbol, quality and innovative design have propelled it to the forefront of streetwear fashion. Worn by the biggest names in sports and entertainment, the brand has evolved into more than a clothing line; it’s a story of people, community, evolution and purpose. Learn more at www.ryokorain.com .

About ATHLOS:

ATHLOS is a first-of-its-kind track invitational bringing together the fastest women in the world to compete for the largest prize purse ever for a women's-only track event. ATHLOS provides fans a unique way to experience and celebrate the world's fastest women, marrying the competition of a track meet with the entertainment of a music festival to fully celebrate these incredible athletes as they reach for new heights in the sport. For more information, visit ATHLOS.com .

About Seven Seven Six:

Seven Seven Six is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $900mm of AUM as of 12/31/2023 and is focused on the intersection of product and people. Powered by the operating system Cerebro, at its heart, 776 is a technology company that deploys capital. The firm was founded in 2020 by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Seven Seven Six invests across sectors, with investments spanning the creator economy, space, climate tech, sports, fintech, web3, healthcare, collectibles, AI, and more. For more information, visit https://sevensevensix.com/ .

Ryoko Rain x Athlos Collaboration Olympian Alaysha Johnson debuts the Ryoko Rain x Athlos NYC collection. Athlos NYC is the premier all-women's track event taking place at Icahn Stadium in New York on Sept. 24, 2024.

