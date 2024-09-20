Education Above All Foundation Partners with Global Affairs Canada to Expand Educational Opportunities for Children

EAA Logo Global Affairs Canada and The Education Above All Foundation and Global Affairs Canada sign their strategic partnership in Ottawa Canada

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation announces a partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to expand educational opportunities for children globally.

This partnership with Global Affairs Canada is a profound testament to what can be achieved when foundations and governments unite with a common vision.Together, we embark on a transformative journey.” — Fahad Sulaiti, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation

DOHA, QATAR, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global Foundation for education and development, has announced a strategic partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to enhance educational opportunities for marginalized and vulnerable populations in over 60 developing countries. As part of this Framework of Collaboration, EAA Foundation has committed at least USD 40 million, while GAC will contribute about USD 55 million (CDN $85M), totaling approximately USD 95 million, to enhance educational opportunities, equip youth and children with green skills, and drive social impact through innovative initiatives.

This collaboration seeks to uplift youth and children in over 60 countries by advancing access to quality education through green skills, creating employment opportunities, and fostering social development, ultimately empowering marginalized communities to thrive. The partnership emphasizes coordinated efforts in shaping development policies and implementing educational programs while addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and improving the quality and accessibility of education

Fahad Sulaiti, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation, said: "This partnership with Global Affairs Canada is a profound testament to what can be achieved when foundations and governments unite with a common vision. Together, we embark on a transformative journey for sustainable development that harnesses our collective strengths and resources to make education accessible and a brighter future through green skilling for vulnerable communities worldwide.”.

Aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this agreement marks a shared commitment by the EAA Foundation and GAC to contribute substantial resources and expertise to foster long-term, impactful educational solutions for the world’s most underserved communities.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programs: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out to All (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

