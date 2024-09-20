Check Point Software is Recognized as a Leader in Email Security, Showcasing its Innovative AI-based Threat Intelligence Capabilities

Harmony Email & Collaboration is celebrated for its continuous stream of patents and innovative features, achieving an eightfold growth in just three years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the latest Frost & Sullivan Email Security Radar report. Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration is recognized for its powerful technology that integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with user-centric design to provide organizations with top-tier email protection.

Email security continues to be important for organizations of all sizes. According to Check Point’s 2024 Security Report, email continues to be the leading gateway for initial infections, accounting for 88% of all malicious file distributions. With this startling statistic alongside the growth of AI-powered tools for generating tailored phishing emails, businesses need comprehensive strategies to safeguard their sensitive data and employees.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Check Point ThreatCloud AI’s 50 AI-based engines and impressive threat intelligence capabilities, sets it apart from its competitors. Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan commented, “In contrast to numerous competitors, Check Point has validated its AI prowess through impressive statistics that highlight its cutting-edge technology for enhancing email security, ensuring that customers receive the most advanced protection possible.” In addition to best-in-class AI-powered engines to detect email-borne threats, Harmony Email & Collaboration provides a complete set of features such as Unified Quarantine, DMARC Monitoring, Archiving capabilities, and Smart Banners, to ensure a comprehensive email security solution.



Frost & Sullivan also highlighted Check Point’s robust R&D and extensive threat research team, which offers customers cutting-edge insights that fuel ThreatCloud AI and product development. “In the past three years, Harmony Email & Collaboration’s customer base has expanded eightfold, demonstrating both the urgent need for advanced email security and the strength of our offering," stated Gil Friedrich, VP of Email Security at Check Point Software. "We are committed to continuous innovation to serve our customers and are proud to receive yet another analyst award recognizing our efforts to deliver advanced email security solutions.”



Check Point Harmony Email Collaboration is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, a comprehensive ecosystem that provides enterprise-grade security across the data center, network, cloud, branch office and remote users with unified management. In Miercom’s latest security benchmark, Check Point Infinity Platform achieved an outstanding 100% phishing prevention and 99.8% new malware block rate.

To download a complimentary copy of the Frost & Sullivan Radar for email security visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/resources/items/frost-and-sullivan-radar-email-security-2024

Discover how Harmony Email & Collaboration can safeguard your business. Visit us for more information: www.checkpoint.com/harmony/email-security/.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Ana Perez Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies

