Legionella Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 742.5 million by 2034, Rising a CAGR 7.8%: Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

As technology advances and awareness rises, the legionella testing market is expected to grow.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legionella testing industry (레지오넬라균 테스트 산업) revenues reached US$323.2 million in 2023. A CAGR of 7.8% is forecast from 2024 to 2034, resulting in US$ 742.5 million in 2034. Tests for legionella are an additional method of monitoring control measures designed to prevent legionella testing growth. Frequent testing permits the assessment of the effectiveness of the control measures and identifies any changes that may be required.

Testing for legionella contributes to water safety in places like homes, hospitals, and other buildings. Water systems detected with legionella bacteria can be cleaned and maintained to reduce the risk of Legionnaires’ disease. Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensor technologies can monitor water systems' temperature, pH, and disinfectant levels. Using IoT-enabled systems, proactive intervention can be made in the event of Legionella contamination.

As Legionella risk is assessed and managed, data analytics and predictive modeling methods will become more and more crucial. Predictive algorithms evaluate past data on environmental factors, water quality, and Legionella outbreaks to pinpoint high-risk sites and suggest targeted testing and preventative actions. Legislation and regulations governing legionella testing and management will likely change as more nations and areas introduce stricter legislation. Healthcare and hospitality organizations face high-risk environments, which will drive the need for testing services and solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on test type, the urinary antigen test (UAT) segment will likely drive demand for the legionella testing market.

Clinical testing methods are expected to create a market for legionella testing market.

The Asia Pacific exhibited significant growth and held a significant market share in 2023.

A growing number of diagnostic laboratories is expected to create a market for legionella testing.

Global Legionella Testing Market: Growth Drivers

The Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires’ disease, can cause serious respiratory conditions and even death in susceptible people. Increasing cases of legionella in water systems have raised concerns about public health and safety, leading to routine Legionella testing as part of preventive measures. The demand for legionella testing services has increased due to educational programs, media coverage of outbreaks, and information sharing by health authorities.

Globally, governments and regulatory agencies have enforced more stringent policies and standards concerning managing and avoiding legionella, particularly in high-risk environments, including hospitals, lodging establishments, and cooling towers.

The need for testing services and solutions is driven by the requirement to regularly test and monitor water systems for legionella bacteria to comply with these requirements. Occupational health and safety standards dictate protective measures against exposure to dangerous substances, such as Legionella bacteria, in various industries.

Global Legionella Testing Market: Regional Landscape

The demand for legionella testing is anticipated to be driven by Asia Pacific. The growing health industry and increasing infection control and patient care standards in Asia-Pacific countries have led to legionella testing in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities. The use of legionella testing procedures and technology has risen as healthcare professionals prioritize preventing Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks.

The Asia-Pacific region's governments are placing more emphasis on public health campaigns and legislative measures aimed at preventing aquatic illnesses like Legionnaires' disease. In multiple sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, and industry, legionella testing is mandated as a compliance requirement.

Increasing public awareness of legionella pollution and advancements in testing technologies have increased legionella testing in Asia-Pacific. Public, corporate, and government awareness of proactive testing and mitigation techniques is increasing.

Increasing pollution problems and water scarcity in many Asian-Pacific countries have raised concerns about water safety and purity. Legionella testing services can benefit from ongoing expenditures in infrastructure development, such as distribution networks, industrial facilities, and water treatment plants.

To reduce the danger of legionella contamination and guarantee regulatory compliance, these projects frequently need thorough water management planning and testing procedures.

Global Legionella Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

For companies operating in legionella testing, developments in rapid antigen tests and advancements in healthcare sectors are creating lucrative opportunities.

Market leaders are developing advanced treatments to meet the needs of customers and enhance their product portfolios. As a result, they are adopting various strategies to expand their business operations worldwide.

Key Players

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMérieux Inc.

Qiagen

Key Developments

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - specializes in diagnostic solutions for the animal, water, and veterinary industries. Legionella testing is only one of the water testing solutions they offer along with their veterinary diagnostics.

- specializes in diagnostic solutions for the animal, water, and veterinary industries. Legionella testing is only one of the water testing solutions they offer along with their veterinary diagnostics. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) - offers diagnostic equipment and reagents among its wide range of products. In addition to microbiology testing, they can also provide legionella testing solutions.

- offers diagnostic equipment and reagents among its wide range of products. In addition to microbiology testing, they can also provide legionella testing solutions. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.- offers laboratory equipment, reagents, and services and is a leading life sciences company. In addition to microbiology and water testing, they offer various diagnostic solutions that could include legionella tests.

Global Legionella Testing Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Culture Methods

Urinary Antigen Test (UAT)

Serology

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test (DFA)

Nucleic Acid-based Detection

Application

Clinical Testing Methods

Environmental Testing Methods

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

