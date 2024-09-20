Wildlife Control Releases New LP ‘Love. Champion. Mountain. King.’

Cover Art for ‘Love. Champion. Mountain. King.’

Wildlife Control bridges the fast-paced, tech-driven, and culturally divided present with a timeless blend of music.

If anything, I hope this album helps listeners feel that every proverbial box they’ve ever been put in is way too small.” — Wildlife Control

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decade since their self-titled debut trended across the indie music blog scene and onto the college radio charts, Wildlife Control returns with ‘Love. Champion. Mountain. King.’

An album of paradoxes, it’s simultaneously deeply personal and human, embracing technology and AI, as evidenced by the artwork accompanying the album and singles. The music maintains the aesthetic, with the opening track, “Your Name Is Love,” immediately placing the listener in the story of the main character, an AI recalling their birth.

The tracks grow in lyrical and musical maturity as the album unfolds. Starting with youthful, simple, and energetic lyrics, it evolves into stories of mixed emotions, tragedies, heartbreak, longing, and finally an embrace of life and the differences between us all.

In an age of fast-paced content, rapidly evolving technology, and divisions between cultures and beliefs, Wildlife Control has humanized the topics of today, wrapped them in many of the best elements from the last five decades of popular music, and delivered an album best summarized by the closing lyric, “it’s alright, be different.”

Press Quotes:

“Beauty and poetry in harmony and chords.” – WIRED

“Wildlife Control is back with a vengeance, steering listeners to a supersonic drive with the newest single, Make Me Feel.” – V13

“Wildlife Control masterfully blends pop, rock, and electronic music” – EARMILK

“Wildlife Control is youthful yet insightful. It feels like lying by a pool you broke into, young and drunk, next to someone you loved while looking at the stars knowing in your heart the world has a f*** ton more in store for you.” – VICE

Their third LP, ‘Love. Champion. Mountain. King.’ began as a self-portrait-style project by songwriter Neil Love during the pandemic. Unlike previous collaborative projects, Wildlife Control recorded every instrument themselves including guitars, bass, drums, synths, and brass, inspired by the process behind classic records like Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions and Paul McCartney’s eponymous solo album.

The record features Wildlife Control’s unique production and mixing aesthetic and was mastered by Joe LaPorta (The Shins, Sleigh Bells, Beach House, The National).

The full-length album comes on the heels of four singles, “Make Me Feel,” “Team You,” “Dream Dream Dream My Friend,” and “Your Blood on My Lips,” which received positive reviews this summer across major music blogs. Tour dates for North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia will be announced later this fall. ‘Love. Champion. Mountain. King.’ is now available on all streaming platforms, vinyl, and CD via Lexsme Recording Co/AWAL. For more information, visit wildlifectrl.com.

About Wildlife Control:

Grammy-nominated musician and producer, Wildlife Control (they/them), records and tours solo, duo, and with collaborators globally. They helped establish the New York shimmer pop sound in the early 2010s with their critically acclaimed eponymous debut album, which was the #1 self-released album on the NACC/CMJ Radio 200 chart. The artist has sold out headlining shows at Mercury Lounge in New York City and Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco and played featured slots at SXSW, Bottlerock, and the CMJ Music Marathon. Wildlife Control’s innovative videos have garnered praise from WIRED and comparisons to groups like OK Go and Arcade Fire. Combining their indie rock sound with time-lapse and stop motion photography, the music video for the artist’s debut single “Analog or Digital” went viral with over 500k views.

Wildlife Control - Analog or Digital (Official Video)

