VOYAH Courage Global Edition Debuts at Turin Motor Show, Showcasing the Excellence of Chinese Manufacturing

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Turin International Motor Show opened on September 13, where the global debut of VOYAH Global Edition "Courage" was held. The show organizers arranged a parade in downtown Turin, with VOYAH Courage chosen as the lead vehicle for the national lineup. This showcased the car's exceptional capabilities and marked the beginning of VOYAH's progressive entry into the global market, offering new driving experiences to users worldwide and highlighting the strong power and charm of Chinese brands.

Founded in April 2019, VOYAH is a high-end intelligent new energy vehicle brand under Dongfeng Motor. It integrates Dongfeng's 55 years of manufacturing expertise and resources, centering on users to build an innovative business model. As part of China's "new car-making forces," VOYAH is committed to becoming a leader in high-end electric vehicles in China. Rooted in Chinese culture, the brand's mission is "to let cars drive dreams and empower a better life," with the brand ethos of "calm, quiet, and elegant," creating a modern lifestyle for the new backbone of society.

The name "Courage" reflects its bravery and determination in facing global market challenges, while also conveying a shared pursuit of self-exploration and the limitless possibilities of life alongside its users. From its "Force Flight" body design and agile driving performance to its highly customizable features, the vehicle aligns with European culture's values of facing challenges and exploring the unknown. It also symbolizes the courage to venture into new worlds that the car offers its users.

The choice of Turin for the overseas debut of VOYAH Courage pays tribute to the city known as the "City of Design." From the beginning, the Courage was developed with a global audience in mind. Since its inception, VOYAH has set a global development and international operations strategy. At this year's Beijing Auto Show, VOYAH unveiled its "Let's VOYAH" overseas strategy, signaling a determined step onto the world stage. The debut of the VOYAH Courage at Turin is a direct embodiment of this strategy. It showcases VOYAH's in-depth understanding and precise positioning in the global market, as well as its strong independent research and development capabilities and innovation, embodying the brand's ambition to go global and display the strength of Chinese manufacturing.

