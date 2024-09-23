Super Smile Dental is Now at Pontprennau, Offering Expert Oral Healthcare Treatment at Affordable Prices

Crafting smiles with precision and care Dental X-ray Showing a Patient's Teeth and Jaw Structure Patient wearing clear Invisalign aligners for teeth straightenin Dentist Performing a Dental Procedure On a Patient Happy dental patient smiling after treatment

Riding high on the success of its first Clinic, Super Smile Dental is elated to open its second clinic in Pontprennau offering comprehensive dental services.

Healthy teeth are the key to good oral health, a beautiful smile, and confidence. At Super Smile Dental, we are equipped to help you with the best dental health” — Dr. Ali El Maadarani

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Smile Dental, one of Cardiff's most trusted dental practices, proudly announces the opening of its second clinic in Pontprennau. This strategic expansion underscores their unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled dental and oral care services.

Led by Dr. Ali El Maadarani and Dr. Fawaz Abbas combine extensive expertise with advanced credentials. Dr. Ali El Maadarani, with a Master’s degree in Odontology and specialisations in Orthodontics and Aesthetic Dentistry, brings precision and artistry to every treatment. Dr. Fawaz, a recognised member of esteemed dental associations and a Master’s degree holder in Endodontics, offers expert care in advanced root canal treatments and beyond.

On bringing dental care to Pontprennau, Dr. Ali shares, “We are thrilled to extend our commitment and bring exceptional dental care to the people of Pontprennau. He further adds, “Super Smile Dental Clinic’s team is trained and dedicated to providing personalised treatments that will help our patients have a shining smile and great oral health.”

At Super Smile Dental, patient well-being is at the heart of everything we do. By seamlessly blending professional expertise with cutting-edge dental technology, we offer an unparalleled experience in state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring comfort and optimal outcomes for patients of all ages.

“I am extremely proud of our achievement and take pride in the wonderful services provided by our dental team. Following the same procedural standards and best practices as we do in Canton, our Pontprennau dental clinic is also well-equipped with modern machinery and technologies,” said Dr. Fawaz Abbas.

Super Smile Dental welcomes both private and NHS patients, delivering personalised care tailored to each individual’s unique dental needs and circumstances. Moreover, in addition to getting treatment from a private dentist Cardiff, patients also have access to a team of highly qualified dentists, hygienists, surgeons, and cosmetic dentistry specialists. Their unwavering dedication, combined with unparalleled expertise, guarantees that every patient receives top-tier care, resulting in healthy, confident smiles.

Offering a wide range of solutions for dental cosmetic health and facial aesthetics, the clinic has also gained popularity for laser hair removal Cardiff. This expansion of services allows them to deliver comprehensive solutions from a single place adding to the patient’s convenience.

Delivering a wide range of services, the dental clinic facilitates everything from routine checkups to emergency dentist cardiff. Their team excels at Invisalign and teeth whitening procedures and also provides services like dental implants, fillings, crowns, bridges and root canal therapy (RCT). If that’s not all, they also offer comprehensive dental care treatment services such as restorative and cosmetic solutions.

Dr. Fawaz adds, “We conduct a thorough analysis of the existing issues of patients to curate a personalised treatment plan. Plus, all patients get the details of dental treatments.”

The founder duo understand the importance of affordability in dental care and have set competitive pricing for various procedures, with a general examination costing just £40. For NHS patients, the staff can guide patients into joining the centralised waiting list managed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Visit Super Smile Dental's Cardiff clinic at 339 Cowbridge Rd East, Cardiff – CF5 1JE or their new Pontprennau clinic at 33 Kenmare Mews, Pontprennau, Cardiff CF23 8RJ. Both clinics are open Monday to Friday with flexible hours. Make sure to call in to book an appointment.

