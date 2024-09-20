LSE named University of the Year

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide has ranked LSE as the top university in the UK and named the School as its ‘University of the Year 2025’.

This is the first time the Good University Guide has awarded LSE the prestigious ‘University of the Year’ title, and the first time we have been ranked number one in the country.

The top ranking was based on LSE performing exceptionally well across a range of areas, including scoring highly on graduate prospects, research quality and continuation rates. We also saw improved scores for teaching quality and student satisfaction, which follow a longer-term, School-wide focus on excellence in education. In addition, The Guide named LSE as runner up for 'University of the Year for Graduate Employment.'



Welcoming the announcement, LSE President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Larry Kramer, said:

“This award is a tribute to our outstanding faculty and students, and global community. As someone still relatively new to LSE, I can genuinely say it is a university unlike any other. The combination of world-leading academics and motivated students, dedication to the social sciences, and international focus, while still being firmly rooted in London, makes it a very special place.”

This fantastic result follows other high rankings in university league tables over the last year. In September 2024, The Guardian placed LSE as the top university in London, and as the best place to study Finance and Accounting. Likewise, the Complete University Guide 2025 named the School as the number one university in the capital.

The continued focus on education and the student experience was also recognised by our students via the most recent National Student Survey (NSS), which informed the Good University Guide 2025. Achievements in the NSS included a top ranking across all Russell Group universities for Organisation and Management and being first among London Russell Group institutions in the categories of Teaching on my Course, Assessment and Feedback, and Academic Support. Overall, student satisfaction levels increased markedly across every single NSS measure.

Commenting on the publication of the Good University Guide, editor Helen Davies said:

“The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life.

“London is one of the most extraordinary cities in which to study in the world. There are 23 universities to choose from who are leading the way in so many subjects from art to robotics and everything in between.”