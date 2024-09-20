AI in Cybersecurity Market Is Anticipated To Project Robust Growth With A CAGR Of 23.6% By 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global AI in cybersecurity market size is estimated to garner $154.8 billion by 2032. The market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022 and will rise at a CAGR of 23.6% during the 2023-2032 period.
AI in cyber security refers to the use of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms to protect the computer systems and networks from different types of cyber threats and cyber-attacks. AI and machine learning models essentially rely on speed and precision to detect cyber-attacks at an early stage and thus improve the efficiency of security operations.
The increasing number of cyber-attacks in various industries and widespread adoption of digital security solutions is anticipated to drive the global AI in cybersecurity market. On the other hand, lack of skilled cybersecurity experts might impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for threat detection systems will create numerous growth opportunities in the market.
By region, the North America AI in cybersecurity market generated the maximum revenue in 2022. Use of AI in cybersecurity by various industrial sectors including manufacturing and logistics will help the market to flourish in this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the fastest CAGR of 27.7% during the 2023-2032 period. Huge investments in AI in cybersecurity to enhance productivity in automotive manufacturing is predicted to boost the market in this region.
Major Companies in the Market
Intel Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Micron Technology Inc.
NVIDIA Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
GenDigital
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
These companies have engaged in different types of strategic alliances including mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. The report also covers these alliances in detail and thus gives a complete picture of the industry.
