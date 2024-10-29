Mobility City Holdings Announces the Resale of the Phoenix Az Territory

Mobility City of Phoenix Storefront, located at 885 E. Warner Road, Suite 103 Gilbert, AZ 85296 (480) 660-8288 Marsha and David Endre, new owners of Mobility City of Phoenix Mobility equipment inside the Phoenix showroom Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

New franchise owners David & Marsha Endre are dedicated to improving the quality of life for Phoenix residents via mobility equipment repair, rental & sales.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc. , the leading retail network providing mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, is pleased to announce the resale of its Phoenix, AZ territory. This strategic move marks an exciting new chapter for the franchise, providing an opportunity for a new owner to build upon the strong foundation established in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. Mobility City of Phoenix territory has been a cornerstone of the company’s expansion in the Southwest, serving a diverse customer base that includes seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. The territory offers tremendous growth potential, driven by Phoenix’s expanding population and increasing demand for mobility solutions."We are thrilled to announce the resale of our Phoenix, AZ territory, to David and Marsha Endre. These seasoned entrepreneurs are now managing the Gilbert AZ showroom and plan to open several Mobility City showrooms to service all of Maricopa County," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "The new owners share our passion to help people live comfortably and conveniently with our product and service offerings which are essential services for mobility challenged persons.Vincent Baratta, COO of mobility City Holdings added, "Greater Phoenix presents a fantastic opportunity for the new owners to join the Mobility City family and grow their business providing essential services to the community. With our proven business model and dedicated support, the new owner will be well-positioned for success."Why Expand in Phoenix?Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the United States, boasts a rapidly growing population and a strong healthcare infrastructure, making it an ideal market for Mobility City showrooms and technicians making house calls. One in three persons need a mobility solution to remain independent, creating a ripe opportunity for the franchise to thrive.Support and TrainingThe new franchisee will benefit from comprehensive support and training provided by Mobility City Holdings. This includes access to the company’s proven business systems, proprietary software, and marketing strategies tailored to drive success in the Phoenix market. The franchisee will also receive hands-on training in sales, repair, and customer service, ensuring they are fully equipped to meet the needs of the community.Commitment to CommunityMobility City is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals who rely on mobility equipment. The company’s core values of compassion, integrity, and customer care are at the heart of its mission. The new franchise owner will have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in Phoenix, providing essential services that improve the quality of life for those in need.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 90 showrooms opened and committed in top markets across the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City business explained in 30 seconds

