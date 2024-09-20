Celebrating the UN-Declared International Day of Peace

The “Bell of World Peace and Love” serves as a spiritual symbol for the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). Measuring 70 centimeters in diameter and 120 centimeters in height, the Bell weighs 236 kilograms. Members of FOWPAL, dressed in angel costumes with pure white wings, will perform a song symbolizing the awakening of people's conscience.

FOWPAL’s Peace Bell to Ring in Times Square in New York to Bless the World

CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As climate change continues to ravage the environment and global instability threatens, global citizens face a critical juncture where every decision they make is vital for humanity’s continued existence.To foster goodwill and positive intentions worldwide, the 22nd Annual "Celebration for People Living in Peace & Climate Week" will be held on September 21, 2024, in Times Square, Manhattan, New York, in honor of the UN-declared International Day of Peace.A key highlight of the event will be the participation of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), an esteemed international peace ambassador that has visited 109 countries. FOWPAL will lead a ceremony ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love to bless the world, with the event broadcast live to a global audience.At noon on that day, UN Peace Messenger Ringo Starr, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and representatives from Good News Corporation will lead a Moment of Silence, Cease Fire, and Acts of Peace, aligning with the event’s theme, "Pause the World for Peace." Following this, FOWPAL will conduct a ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love. Members of FOWPAL, dressed in angel costumes with pure white wings, will perform a song symbolizing the awakening of people's conscience. The event will also feature the singing of a "Prayer for Peace," uniting attendees through harmonious music and aiming to inspire goodwill and positive intentions worldwide, fostering a more peaceful global atmosphere.This event, organized by Good News Corporation in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and OMMM, features several highlights including a five-hour clean energy concert. Prominent United Nations Peace Ambassadors such as Dr. Jane Goodall, Michael Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, and UNICEF Ambassador Shakira, will participate online. Additionally, the event will showcase the largest Peace Friendship Tree art installation created by the Eastern Art Foundation in Times Square. The Tree symbolizes the collective effort for peace, love, and Mother Earth.To achieve world peace, it is essential to cultivate hearts filled with love and peace. At the event, attendees will be invited to support the “Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope,” which has already been endorsed by individuals in 169 countries. By gathering positive intentions, FOWPAL aims to inspire people to take meaningful actions to address the pressing crises facing humanity.About FOWPALFounded by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze in 2000 in the U.S., the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) is an international organization dedicated to fostering love and peace. Guided by the principle “thinking positive thoughts to change the world,” FOWPAL promotes global harmony through various initiatives, including organizing World Leader Summits of Love and Peace, hosting ceremonies to ring the Bell of World Peace and Love, and conducting cultural exchanges. With members in 137 countries, FOWPAL has dedicated over two decades to encouraging global leaders to leverage their positive influence in the pursuit of world peace. The organization has played a supportive role in fostering peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the Americas and Africa. As of September 19th, 2024, a total of 562 prominent leaders from 147 countries have rung the Bell of Peace, including 71 Heads of State and Government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, United Nations ambassadors, and other prominent figures, have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love.About the Bell of World Peace and LoveThe “Bell of World Peace and Love” serves as a spiritual symbol for the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). Measuring 70 centimeters in diameter and 120 centimeters in height, the Bell weighs 236 kilograms. It is engraved with Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze’s declaration, "Love of the World, A Declaration of Peace," highlighting the universal desire for world peace. The Bell aims to unite influential leaders from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to join together in creating a world where there is no pain, no fear, no war, and no suffering.The ceremony of ringing the Bell inspires the ringers to translate their wishes for peace into concrete actions. This tradition has significantly contributed to global stability: In 2003, President Fradique de Menezes of Sao Tome and Principe, a bell ringer, granted amnesty to coup rebels, fostering peace and stability in the country. In 2008, President Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal, also a bell ringer, facilitated a peace agreement between Chad and Sudan, and President Leonel Fernández of the Dominican Republic, another bell ringer, played a crucial role in defusing a potential war among Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.About the World Day of the Power of HopeOn November 19, 2022, during the opening ceremony of the 23rd International Conference of Chief Justices of the World, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL and head of Tai Ji Men, proclaimed September 23rd as the World Day of the Power of Hope. He also issued the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope (Link to Declaration).This declaration calls on individuals worldwide to act with conscience and harness the power of hope to ensure safety and sustainability for themselves, others, and the planet so that the positive energy of the universe can lead the Earth towards the path of sustainable development.

Introduction to FOWPAL (Federation of World Peace and Love)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.