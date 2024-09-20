More than $15M and Other Resources Supporting Minnesota Recovery

ST. PAUL –Minnesota residents have already been approved for more than $15 million in federal assistance to recover from the summer storms and flooding, including over $11.3 million in FEMA grants and more than $4.8 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

While federal financial assistance continues to be approved, FEMA, the state of Minnesota, and many other partners are helping in even more ways too, meeting survivors where they are to support their road to recovery.

Additional Recovery Resources Available



Prioritizing an Accessible Recovery

FEMA Speaks Your Language. In addition to posting translated materials into languages such as Spanish, Somali and Hmong on the disaster webpage, FEMA provides American Sign Language (ASL) and language interpreter services on FEMA’s Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use Video Relay Services (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages. FEMA also offers interpreting services during home inspections, at FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers and during visits with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members.

Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have already visited more than 45,000 homes, more than 1,600 businesses and over 1,700 other locations and public spaces in affected communities to help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, get their FEMA questions answered and identify additional resources to support their recovery. These teams continue to focus their efforts in high impact areas, ensuring Minnesotans can access the recovery help they need. In addition, nine Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened across the state since early August, serving more than 1,400 individuals with one-on-one support.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797 or Disaster Recovery - Disaster Recovery and Assistance (mn.gov).