Governor visits Washington Conservation Corps restoration crew

On a sunny July afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee visited Tukwila Park to learn about our Washington Conservation Corps (WCC), one of the Washington Climate Corps Network’s (WCCN) first participating programs.

WCC member Lauren Moseman shows off a patch of native plants installed by the crew at Tukwila Park.

Our WCC crew serving in the historic park gave Gov. Inslee a tour of their project site, pointing out areas they had cleared of invasive ivy and restored with native trees and shrubs. Each crew member shared about the impact environmental service has had on their lives and career, and how their projects are improving the local ecosystem.

“Tukwila Park’s restoration is a perfect example of how the WCCN is supporting communities most at risk for climate disruptions,” said Andrew Mathewson, the crew’s supervisor. “The park contains acres of mature Douglas fir trees that were threatened by decades of neglect and encroachment from invasive English Ivy. These trees provide immense benefits through noise mitigation, water filtration, and diminishing the heat-island effect that disproportionately impacts the region due to nearby impermeable surfaces like South Center Mall and adjacent freeways. Without the ivy, the trees are no longer under threat, and an abundance of native plants and animals have returned to the park, providing residents an accessible space to engage with nature and unwind from the stresses of life.”

Over two months, the crew partnered with the Green Tukwila Partnership to clear nearly three acres of invasive species and install more than 500 native plants around Tukwila Park. Their main goal is to protect the rare stand of mature Douglas fir forest and create a more favorable environment for future understory growth. Along with on-the-ground restoration, the crew made a five-year stewardship plan for the park which will help inform future restoration projects after the crew’s term ends in September.

Climate Commitment Act funding

The state Climate Commitment Act (CCA) supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. CCA funding also supports the Washington Climate Corps Network (WCCN), a network of organizations working together to build a climate-resilient Washington through service projects. WCC joined the WCCN in 2023, receiving additional funds to increase our member benefits and further our environmental justice goals.

Our Washington Conservation Corps members play a critical role in restoring public lands around the state. By engaging young adults and veterans in meaningful service, WCC supports local ecosystems and communities while building career skills for the next generation. Governor Inslee’s visit to Tukwila Park was a chance to highlight the importance of these efforts and continued investment in conservation programs.