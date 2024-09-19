Baltimore CBP Officers Arrest Georgia Man on Felony Child Molestation Charges

BALTIMORE – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Georgia man at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Monday who was wanted in Forsyth, Ga., on felony child molestation charges.

Officers arrested Daniel Coronado, 54, of Alpharetta, Ga., after he arrived at BWI airport on a flight from Cancun, Mexico.

Every day, CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Officers noticed that Coronado had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in NCIC and placed an alert in CBP’s passenger processing systems.

CBP officers confirmed that the arrest warrant remained active and that Forsyth County desired to initiate extradition.

Upon his arrival to BWI airport, Coronado was referred to a secondary CBP examination where officers verified Coronado’s identity. CBP officers arrested Coronado and transported him to the Anne Arundel County, Md., Detention Facility.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission allows us to help our law enforcement partners by capturing allegedly dangerous persons who are wanted on very serious charges of harming minors,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore. “Arresting fugitives is one way in which we can help victims seek justice and help our partners make our streets a little safer.”

On a typical day last year, CBP processed an average of more than one million arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and on average arrested 44 wanted persons every day. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2023.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X (formerly Twitter) at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.