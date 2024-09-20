NaloxKit Supports Naloxone Accessibility in Educational Settings to Combat the Opioid Epidemic

NaloxKit boosts naloxone access in school settings to combat the opioid crisis, enhancing safety and readiness.

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the opioid crisis continues to claim lives at an alarming and unprecedented rate, NaloxKit is intensifying its efforts to support naloxone accessibility in schools and universities across the country.

With more than 74,000 opioid-related deaths reported in the U.S. in 2023¹ alone, the urgent need for preventative measures has never been more critical.

By equipping educational institutions with accessible naloxone solutions, NaloxKit is committed to providing students, faculty, and staff with the necessary tools they need to respond to an overdose emergency—helping to save lives when every second counts.

Naloxone is quickly becoming a vital component of campus safety protocols. With states like Arkansas having some of the highest prescription opioid rates in the country², the risk of overdose remains a pressing concern. Recognizing this urgency, students at the University of Arkansas recently established the state’s first End Overdose chapter.

As part of this initiative, Overdose Event and AED Retrofit kits were installed on campus, ensuring that naloxone is easily accessible in case of an emergency. This effort underscores the critical need for life-saving resources, particularly for young adults who are at heightened risk of opioid overdose.

“A lot of the main places that students hang out around, like the gyms and things like that, no one really thinks of those places,” Andrea Bottger said, vice president of UA’s End Overdose chapter, “but everywhere that has a defibrillator, I feel like always should also have Narcan.”

As part of its comprehensive strategy to combat the opioid crisis in educational institutions, NaloxKit supports the initiatives of End Overdose, a national organization dedicated to preventing drug-related overdose deaths.

“At NaloxKit, we strongly believe that nasal naloxone is a crucial component of school safety,” said Ross Seeley, Managing Director of NaloxKit brand operations. “The need for naloxone in educational settings cannot be overstated. With the increasing risk of opioid overdoses among young adults, it is crucial not only to have life-saving tools like naloxone available but also to ensure they are easily accessible and highly visible, to safeguard both students and staff. Our mission is to make sure naloxone is accessible wherever it’s needed, and schools are a critical part of that, Access Saves Lives”.

NaloxKit reinforces this message by providing easy-to-use naloxone kits and access solutions for schools, universities, and public spaces. By integrating naloxone into existing Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinets with the NaloxKit AED Retrofit Kit, students, faculty, and staff can act quickly in the

event of an overdose.

Learn more about the University of Arkansas' initiative and how naloxone kits are safeguarding campuses by reading the complete story:

https://www.uatrav.com/news/article_6cc18ac0-7070-11ef-9a66-6b900842777f.html

To get more information about the current need for naloxone in universities and how NaloxKit is providing innovative solutions to increase accessibility and save lives, visit:

https://www.naloxkitstore.com/schoolsafety

¹https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/nchs_press_releases/2024/20240515.htm

²https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/divisions-shared-services/shared-services/office-of-substance-abuse-and-mental-health/substance-abuse-prevention/substance-abuse-prevention-grants/state-opioid-response-grant-ii/

