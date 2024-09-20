ActionCOACH SKC Announces Early Bird rates for GrowthCLUB San Diego's 90-Day Business Planning Event end on 9/23

Business owners reminded that Early Bird rates for GrowthCLUB San Diego’s 90-Day Business Planning Event close on 9/23.

Great speakers. Always helps me regain my focus.” — Wendy Calvert

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business owners across the home services, personal services, and professional services industries are reminded that Early Bird rates for the upcoming GrowthCLUB San Diego: 90-Day Business Planning Event will end on September 23, 2024. Hosted by ACTION BUSINESS COACHING, Inc, this full-day event, taking place on September 27th, offers a hands-on opportunity to create an actionable 90-day business plan under the guidance of expert business coaches.GrowthCLUB San Diego is designed for entrepreneurs and business leaders seeking to streamline operations, eliminate chaos, and position their businesses for long-term growth. Participants will work with seasoned coaches to develop personalized strategies, gaining insights into key areas such as sales, marketing, and team building.Event Highlights:Immersive Coaching Experience: Attendees will collaborate directly with ActionCOACH SKC coaches, including Joe Quero, to design a tailored 90-day business growth plan.Expert Speakers: Industry professionals will lead sessions on critical business topics like sales strategies, marketing optimization, and business development.Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the chance to connect with fellow business owners, opening doors for potential collaborations and partnerships.Actionable Takeaways: Every participant will leave with a concrete, executable business plan aimed at improving performance over the next quarter.Ideal Attendees:This event is tailored for business owners in home services, construction, medical, and customer service sectors, especially those with revenues between $150,000 and $750,000.Event Details:Date: Friday, September 27thTime: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation: San Diego, CAEarly Bird Registration (Ends September 23, 2024): $299 per guest, $99 per additional team memberStandard Rate (Effective September 24, 2024): $599 per guest, $199 per additional team memberHow to Register: Register online. A team member will contact you to confirm payment and attendee details. Please note that refunds are unavailable.About ActionCOACH SKC:ActionCOACH SKC is dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses who provide home services, professional services, and personal services alignment between personal and business goals. With a focus on systemization and business mastery, ActionCOACH SKC supports clients in creating businesses that work for them, not because of them. The coaching programs offered include group coaching, 1-2-1 coaching, executive development, and public speaking.For more information or to register for the event, visit EventBrite or contact:ActionCOACH SKCinfo@actioncoachkansascity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.