Ginny-B Family Campground Issues Boil Water Notice

The Ginny-B Family Campground Water System in Foster has issued a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply. Ginny-B Family Campground Water System customers should boil water for one minute that will be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Infants and young children should not be bathed in this water because they may swallow it accidentally. Anyone else using this water for bathing or showering should be careful to avoid swallowing the water.

E. Coli was detected in a routine sample taken at Ginny-B Family Campground Water System on September 16, and it was confirmed with additional samples that were taken on September 18.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions and disinfects the system, collects three consecutive days of samples that do not contain bacteria, and RIDOH notifies the water system that the boil water notice can be lifted. The Ginny-B Family Campground Water System will issue a public notice when this requirement is lifted.

E. coli is bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems. EPA has set a drinking water standard for E. Coli to reduce the risk of these adverse health effects. Under this standard, drinking water must be free of these bacteria for water to be consumed from a system.

Customers who have questions can contact Aaron Colaluca at 603-986-9185.