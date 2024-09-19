Luxurious Model Homes Nearing Completion at Misha Ezratti’s GL Homes Valencia Ridge

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nine new model homes nearing completion, Valencia Ridge is gearing up to showcase a diverse range of thoughtfully designed residences that cater to the modern preferences of today’s 55+ homebuyers. These stunning new homes at Valencia Ridge are all one-story designs ranging in size from 1,674 to 3,139 air-conditioned square feet of living space.

The nine new model homes at Valencia Ridge are designed to reflect the latest trends in architecture, interior design, and modern luxury living, ensuring that every home meets the unique lifestyle of today’s active adults. Each model showcases GL Homes’ signature attention to detail, with features like open-concept living areas, gourmet kitchens with large islands, expansive master suites, and spa-like bathrooms.

Valencia Ridge places a strong emphasis on combining luxury with low-maintenance living, allowing residents to spend less time on upkeep and more time enjoying life. All homes in Valencia Ridge come with quartz countertops, high-quality stainless steel appliances, brick pavers, and durable construction materials designed to withstand Florida’s climate. These features not only provide peace of mind but also offer long-term savings on utilities and maintenance.

Beyond the stunning homes, residents will enjoy a lifestyle centered around wellness, leisure, and connection. Plans for the community include a 29,000 total-square-foot clubhouse featuring state-of-the-art amenities such as resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness facilities, sports lounge, spa and wellness retreat, numerous social and recreational clubs, indoor restaurant with outdoor poolside bar, a grand social hall and so much more.

Valencia Ridge is poised to redefine 55+ living in Wesley Chapel with this combination of modern home designs, low-maintenance living, and resort-style amenities. The completion of these new model homes will provide prospective buyers with a firsthand glimpse into the luxurious and active lifestyle that awaits them.

Misha and Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes Valencia Ridge is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is currently previewing from Winding Ridge at 32212 Mahogany Valley Drive in Wesley Chapel. For more information, call (813) 228-6300 or visit GLHomes.com/Valencia-Ridge today.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45 year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and most importantly more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.

