Fuel Tech to Showcase DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Technology at WEFTEC 2024

Rapid, Precise and Highly Effective Oxygen Dosing System with Applications Across Multiple End Markets

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will be exhibiting its DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion technology at the Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference (“WEFTEC”) in New Orleans next month.



Bringing together industry experts and thought leaders from around the world, WEFTEC is the largest conference of its kind in North America and offers water quality professionals the latest in water quality education and training.

Date: October 7-9, 2024

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA – Booth 1062, Innovation Pavilion

Using patented technology to transfer dissolved oxygen or carbon dioxide, DGI® can work as a rapid response option or to augment underperforming legacy technologies in a wide range of water and wastewater treatment processes for multiple end markets. DGI® combines best-on-the-market transfer efficiency and zoned delivery to provide precise control accuracy resulting in an energy efficient and cost-effective water and wastewater treatment system solution.

“WEFTEC is the industry's premier water quality event, and we are excited to showcase the benefits of DGI® to the global water and wastewater community,” said Vince Arnone, President and CEO of Fuel Tech.

DGI® has already demonstrated the positive effects of its technology in an Aquaculture setting (see white paper at www.dissolvedgasinfusion.com). Fuel Tech welcomes conference attendees to learn more about its DGI® technology and the applications for advanced aeration and on-demand carbonic acid generation for pH control for a wide range of additional applications, including Municipal and Industrial wastewater, Food and Beverage, Pulp and Paper, Power Generation, Petrochem, and Landfill Leachate.

For more information about DGI®, please visit Fuel Tech’s website at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Vince Arnone Devin Sullivan President and Chief Executive Officer Managing Director (630) 845-4500 The Equity Group Inc. dsullivan@equityny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.