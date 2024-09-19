Sunrun CEO Mary Powell Named a 2024 Forbes’ Sustainability Leader

Forbes honors Sunrun CEO for her vision and inspiration to reduce fossil fuel dependence while strengthening the grid with customer-focused, distributed clean energy solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced today that CEO Mary Powell has been named to Forbes’ inaugural list of Sustainability Leaders . The list highlights 50 of the world’s most inspiring leaders who are catalyzing a sustainable future through innovation and impact.



Powell’s recognition by Forbes comes on the heels of Sunrun becoming the first and only solar-plus-storage company in the U.S. to surpass 1 million customers.

“I am honored to join a group of leaders dedicated to innovating and driving a more customer centric sustainable future,” Powell said. “The customer-led, clean energy revolution is accelerating, but we must act faster to improve lives and mitigate the dangerous effects of extreme weather and increasing grid failures. Helping Americans generate, store, and use their own energy is critical to providing people with a more reliable and resilient way to power their homes and lives while also stabilizing the grid for everyone.”

Powell is a transformative leader reshaping America's energy landscape toward a more affordable, cleaner, and sustainable future. With extensive experience as the former CEO of Green Mountain Power (2008-2019) and now as CEO of Sunrun since 2021, her leadership spans both traditional utilities and renewable energy. Her unique expertise and vision on energy issues uniquely position her on Forbes’ first-ever Sustainability Leaders list.

Under her leadership, Sunrun has rapidly evolved into a multi-product clean energy lifestyle company, adding over 400,000 customers in the last three years to surpass the 1 million customer milestone, installing approximately 1 gigawatt of distributed home solar annually, and increasing battery storage installations by 400%, from 23,000 to over 116,000. Sunrun’s storage-first approach has empowered customers to maximize their solar energy use, contribute stored energy back to the grid, and maintain power during grid outages.

Powell’s leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including Utility Dive’s 2019 Executive of the Year and a spot on Fast Company’s list of the 100 Most Creative People. Her board positions further reflect her commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Forbes’ list launches in conjunction with its third annual Sustainability Leaders Summit on September 24 during New York’s Climate Week. The list recognizes and celebrates leaders who are tackling climate change through bold, scalable solutions, mobilizing technology, and advancing policies that are crucial for our planet's future. The full list can be viewed here .

